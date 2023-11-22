Texas football again ready to light up Royal-Memorial Stadium in home finale — literally

Texas fans light up their cellphones during the Longhorns' win over Wyoming on Sept. 16 at Royal-Memorial Stadium. Fans can use their phones to participate in the stadium's light show, which will have an encore against Texas Tech on Friday.

After a two-month wait, Royal-Memorial Stadium will again be, well, lit Friday evening.

Texas unveiled its long-awaited light show during a 31-10 win over Wyoming on Sept. 16. Since then, Texas’ television partners haven’t cooperated with fans clamoring for more of the glitz, glam and burnt-orange glow that coincided with the start of a 21-0 run by the Longhorns in the fourth quarter against the Cowboys. The daytime slots for Texas draw high ratings, and recent night games against TCU and Iowa State have come on the road.

But much to the excitement of Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte, that will change Friday night, when Texas hosts Texas Tech at 6:30 p.m. in the regular-season finale.

‘Texas DKR Light show!!🤘 stadium light show! pic.twitter.com/IHPnK1gDQa — Vicki Wallace (@orangewhitegirl) September 17, 2023

“When you have a chance to really do some cool things, you go for it,” Del Conte said. “That was our first game with the lights (against Wyoming), and we just went for it. We threw the kitchen sink at that game. I can’t wait to see it again (Friday).”

Lights, football, action

Against Wyoming, the show went beyond the LED lights that pulsated along with music and a raucous crowd. It featured smoke, drones and interaction with the crowd of more than 100,000 via an iPhone app. The interactive part could be even better Friday, assuming the bugs with the Android app have been solved.

“That light show was something else,” linebacker David Gbenda said. “It just made DKR that much more electric. Seeing all those lights, for me, that's going to be imprinted in my memory forever. Just to see it all there and then getting the fans to help us win that game, I’d never seen anything like that.”

It's a definite home-field advantage, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said.

"We feel it, and we feed off the energy of our fans,” he said.

Graduate punter Ryan Sanborn, who had spent his previous four collegiate seasons at Stanford, told his coach that the fan reaction to the spectacle reached a crescendo he had never seen in the Pac-12.

“Yeah, it was insane,” Sanborn recalled. “When I was talking to Coach Sark about the atmosphere, I was telling him that I’ve never been in a game where fans have been able to affect the snap count the way they were (against Wyoming). It was unbelievable.”

Texas cheerleaders dance during the light show before the fourth quarter if the Longhorns' win over Wyoming. The show came close to fizzling, but pregame issues were fixed.

'Off to the races' for fourth quarter

And it almost didn’t happen because of some late issues with the lighting system, which was upgraded during the summer. On the day of the Wyoming game, Del Conte said he got to the stadium at 6 a.m. for a quick walk-through and was informed that some of the lights had stopped working. Del Conte and school officials immediately made some calls, and the problems got solved while Texas fans warmed up for the game on Bevo Boulevard and at tailgating parties around campus.

“I was a nervous wreck,” Del Conte said. “You know the old adage, ‘You want to make God laugh, make a plan’? Well, that was happening. But we got it done.”

Drew Martin, UT’s executive senior associate athletic director, is the point person for fans’ game-day experience at DKR, including the light show. When the show during the Wyoming game kicked off just before the fourth quarter, he could finally relax — even if just for a breath or two — and enjoy the crowd’s reaction.

“There's always that split-second moment where you’re going, ‘Please, please, Lord, let this happen,’ ” Martin said, chuckling a few weeks later about the chaotic lead-up to that game. “And it did, and it was beautiful. I don’t know if it was nerves or anticipation or both, but there was that feeling right before the clock ticked down at the end of the third quarter. And then I knew we were off to the races.”

On the sidelines, linebacker Jaylan Ford couldn’t help but soak in the show, even while he tried to stay focused on a game tied 10-10 at the end of the third quarter.

“You know, I'm supposed to be locked into the game, but I was actually watching this light show myself,” Ford said. “But I just thought, especially for the die-hard fans of the Longhorns, I thought that was pretty cool. Just to see just how far the stadium has come and everything, I gave the show a 10 out of 10.”

That’s the kind of rating Martin wants from every fan who helps fill up Royal-Memorial Stadium.

“How can we create the absolute best game-day experience for our fans when we know we're asking them for not just their money, but their time?” he said. “Time is so valuable these days, and you've got so many options, especially in a city like Austin. We want to make sure that we deliver the value and exceed the expectations that you're anticipating getting out of a football game at Texas.”

Friday's game

Texas Tech (6-5, 5-3) at No. 7 Texas (10-1, 7-1), 6:30 p.m., ABC, 1300, 98.1, 105.3 (Spanish)

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football again ready to light up Royal-Memorial Stadium