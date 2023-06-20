Texas football 2024 recruiting class grows to five with recent commitments

Head coach Steve Sarkisian recently received commitments from four-star cornerback Santana Wilson and four-star receiver Freddie Dubose, which gives the Texas football program five pledges for the 2024 class.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian doesn’t like to rush things when it comes to recruiting, but his 2024 class is starting to take shape.

Over the past few days, Arizona defensive back Santana Wilson and Smithson Valley receiver Freddie Dubose Jr. pledged to Texas. The Longhorns now have five commitments for their 2024 class, including four-star athlete Hunter Moddon of Houston Clear Lake, three-star quarterback Trey Owens of Houston Cypress-Fairbanks and three-star punter Michael Kern of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Florida.

What will Santana Wilson bring to Texas?

Both Wilson and Dubose will bring plenty of speed to the skill positions for Texas. Wilson, a composite four-star cornerback from Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, Ariz., plays on both sides of the ball for his high school but will focus on defense for the Longhorns. The 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback had 49 tackles and four interceptions in 2022, and he also boasts an impressive bloodline; his father, Adrian Wilson, is a former all-pro safety who played 14 seasons in the NFL and is the vice president of player personnel for the Carolina Panthers.

Ranked as the 24th-best cornerback prospect in the nation by 247Sports' composite ratings, Wilson has received numerous offers, including from Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

What stands out about Freddie Dubose at receiver?

Dubose, a composite four-star receiver who plays about 65 miles southwest of Austin, also fielded offers from Texas’ future SEC rivals such as A&M, Tennessee and Arkansas. Ranked as the No. 32 receiver prospect in the nation by 247Sports' composite, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Dubose boasts good size and plenty of athleticism, as evidenced by his career berths at the UIL state track meet in the 400-meter dash, the triple jump and the long jump.

IM HOME ATX!!🤘🏾 https://t.co/yoKE2xqChz — Freddie Dubose jr (@Freddiejr9) June 18, 2023

Dubose played his sophomore season at Schertz Clemens north of San Antonio before moving to Smithson Valley prior to the 2022-23 school year. He tore a knee ligament early last season and missed most of the year, but he returned in time to compete at the Under Armour Dallas regional camp in mid-March as well as the state track meet in May.

