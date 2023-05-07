Texas Football: 2023 Longhorns boast consistency in key roles

Consistency has been a missing piece for the Texas football program since the days of Mack Brown dominating the Big 12 Conference.

A revolving door of head coaches, coordinators and quarterback play has made it difficult for the Longhorns to gain any traction towards competing at an elite level.

A major reason for optimism about Texas entering the 2023 season is the return of head coach Steve Sarkisian, offensive coordinator Kyle Flood, defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and quarterback Quinn Ewers. Arguably the four most important roles inside a college program.

Texas is one of only 28 FBS teams and five Big 12 schools bringing back the core four this upcoming year.

The Longhorns now have the benefit of playing in the same system, under the same play-caller on both sides of the ball for three consecutive seasons. Players get the advantage of not being forced to learn a new playbook and can focus on development.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire