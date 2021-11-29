Texas Football: 2022 QB transfer portal tracker

Recruiting in the college football world is a totally different game now compared to ten years ago.

The days of players being forced to sit out a year when going from one program to another are essentially over. The transfer portal is the college football version of free agency.

Texas is in the market for transfers at almost every position on the field. Steve Sarkisian wants to bring in more competition everywhere, including quarterback.

Casey Thompson and Hudson Card both played well at times during the 2021 season. Unfortunately, consistency was not there for either player, causing Texas to keep a revolving door open at the position.

The transfer portal has seen some extremely successful quarterback stories in the past.

Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Joe Burrow all won the Heisman after transferring from their original school. Justin Fields sat one year at Georgia before moving on to Ohio State and leading them to a national championship appearance. Jalen Hurts was benched at Alabama before becoming a Heisman finalist at Oklahoma two years later.

Texas could get a big boost for a transfer quarterback in the offseason. Here is a tracker of notable quarterbacks who have entered the portal:

Dillon Gabriel, UCF

Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

Jack Miller, Ohio State

Myles Brennan, LSU

Will forever hold a very special place in my heart. Forever LSU 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/DSXjGHKrlo — Myles Brennan (@MylesBrennan) November 1, 2021

Chubba Purdy, Florida State

