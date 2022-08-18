Texas Football: 10 game-defining aspects that could shape Red River in 2022

The Red River game is one of the highlights of the college football season. The rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma is unmatched for many reasons.

The Cotton Bowl venue is unlike any other in college football. Georgia and Florida’s matchup in Jacksonville is the closest atmosphere to the historic Red River Shootout.

This year’s matchup pits two teams who have uncertainty on either side. Texas comes off a 5-7 season last year, while Oklahoma replaces elite offensive mind Lincoln Riley with new head coach Brent Venables.

Venables has proven to be a great play caller, but, as Texas fans saw last year, that does not always immediately translate to success as head coach. Lincoln Riley’s replacement will look to get his first Red River win as a head coach this year.

Here is a look at a few unique aspects that could play a role in this year’s matchup between the two teams.

Dillon Gabriel's adjustment to Power Five defenses

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

If Gabriel continues to be as productive as he was at Central Florida, Texas could be in for a long day.

Ja'Tavion Sanders vs. Billy Bowman Jr

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

The former Denton Ryan teammates may not match up individually, but it will provide for a nice storyline. Both players are turning heads in fall camp.

Jay Valai's "Zero Turn" Coverage

Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Oklahoma secondary coach Jay Valai employed coverage that played the man, not the ball in his short stint in Austin. Perhaps Brent Venables has coached him out of that approach. Nevertheless if not playing the ball is a core principle for Valai, you could see a lot more of the above picture in this year’s matchup.

Brent Venables defensive approach

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian stunned Oklahoma to the tune of 28 first quarter points in his first year. Brent Venables will try to make the same splash early.

Jeff Lebby's offensive momentum

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Though you could see early offensive struggles, Oklahoma should be hitting their stride on offense by the Texas game.

Who's starting at quarterback for Texas?

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Who Texas runs out at quarterback will have significant implications for the Longhorns’ style of play. If Venables opts for an aggressive approach, Texas may be better served to play the stronger improvisational quarterback.

Retention of Bill Bedenbaugh's run schemes

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

If Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh can continue to use some of the same, familiar run schemes, Oklahoma’s running game could be dangerous. If the Sooners opt for renovation of the running game, changes could favor Texas.

Pick your poison: Bijan Robinson or Xavier Worthy?

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Oklahoma’s defense surrendered 261 receiving yards to Xavier Worthy last year. Regardless of improvements in strength and conditioning and defensive scheme, I am skeptical any Oklahoma defensive back can cover Worthy this year.

Texas offensive line vs. Oklahoma pass rush

Austin American-Statesman

Up to four Texas freshman are surging up the depth chart at Texas. They could be dominant in run blocking but how they protect the quarterback is still to be determined.

Pete Kwiatkowski vs. the Art Briles Coaching Tree

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski struggled against Kendal Briles and Arkansas last season. Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby figures to have learned some offensive principles from his father-in-law, Art Briles. This will be a bounce back opportunity for Texas’ defensive play-caller.

