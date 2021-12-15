Texas flips three-star ATH Xavion Brice from Oklahoma

It’s been an exciting morning for the Texas football program.

The Longhorns kicked off the early signing period with the Quinn Ewers signing, and they’ve been able to flip three different recruits before the clock struck 9 a.m. CT.

One of the flips came from Texas’ conference rival, Oklahoma. Three-star athlete Xavion Brice originally committed to the Sooners on July 4, and held strong to his pledge up until the early signing period.

Brice visited Texas on Dec. 10, and Steve Sarkisian’s staff impressed enough to ultimately win him over. On Wednesday, Brice officially signed with the Longhorns.

Although he’s listed as a versatile athlete, Texas has reportedly recruited Brice as a cornerback. On the 247Sports composite, he is rated the No. 110 overall prospect in the state of Texas for the 2022 recruiting class.

Brice spent time at quarterback, wide receiver and in the secondary for Seguin High School this past season.

The Arlington native is coming back home.

