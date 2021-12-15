Texas flips 3 in-state prospects, including ex-Ohio State commit Terrance Brooks

Texas is making moves on the first day of the early signing period.

Even after a disappointing first season on the field under Steve Sarkisian, Sarkisian and his staff flipped the commitments of three in-state prospects on Wednesday morning. The biggest of the three came when Terrance Brooks, a four-star cornerback, announced for the Longhorns after being committed to Ohio State since June.

“He prioritized scheme fit, position development, and the opportunity to compete for a spot as a true freshman,” Chet Brooks, Terrance's father, told Rivals.com.

Brooks, rated the 48th-best prospect in the class of 2022 by Rivals, is the second-highest rated recruit in the Texas class, trailing only five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks. Banks, the No. 1 tackle in the nation, was previously committed to Oregon but flipped to UT over the weekend after Mario Cristobal left Oregon for Miami.

Both Brooks and Banks are top 10 players in the state of Texas in this class and massive additions for UT. And before Brooks announced his decision, two other in-state prospects chose Texas after previously verbally committing to different Power Five programs.

First, three-star athlete Xavion Brice signed with UT after previously committing to Oklahoma. The Arlington native is slated to play defensive back for the Longhorns. Next it was three-star defensive end Ethan Burke out of Westlake in Austin. The 6-foot-7 Burke committed to Michigan just two weeks ago but flipped to the Longhorns after his hometown program showed late interest.

Sarkisian’s staff has closed strong with in-state prospects. Not only did UT add Banks, Brooks, Brice and Burke, Rivals250 offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu (a native of Allen, Texas) pledged to Texas last week, as did ex-Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Story continues

Ewers was the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class. He was originally in the class of 2022 and was once committed to Texas, but reclassified and enrolled early at OSU. However, he had a change of heart and is now headed back to his home state.

UT went just 5-7 in Sarkisian’s first season, but the coaching staff is doing all it can to add talent to the roster in this first recruiting class.