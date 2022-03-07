Texas finishes the regular season at No. 22 in the AP Poll

Despite ending the season on a two-game losing skid, Chris Beard’s Longhorns stayed in the final AP Poll Top 25 of the regular season.

This marks the second year in a row Texas finished the regular season ranked in the top 25.

Here is a full look at AP Top 25 that was released on Monday.

Gonzaga Arizona Baylor Auburn Kentucky Kansas Duke Villanova Purdue Tennessee Providence Wisconsin UCLA Texas Tech Arkansas Illinois Saint Mary’s Houston Murray State Connecticut USC Texas Colorado State Iowa North Carolina

Texas came in at No. 22 along with three other Big 12 schools in Texas Tech (No. 14), Kansas (No. 6) and Baylor (No. 3).

The 2021-2022 season did not live up to lofty preseason standard but was still one of the better seasons Texas has seen over the past decade. The Longhorns are safely in the NCAA tournament and are looking to make a run.

