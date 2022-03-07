Breaking News:

NFL suspends Falcons WR Calvin Ridley for betting on games

Texas finishes the regular season at No. 22 in the AP Poll

Cj Mumme
·1 min read

Despite ending the season on a two-game losing skid, Chris Beard’s Longhorns stayed in the final AP Poll Top 25 of the regular season.

This marks the second year in a row Texas finished the regular season ranked in the top 25.

Here is a full look at AP Top 25 that was released on Monday.

  1. Gonzaga

  2. Arizona

  3. Baylor

  4. Auburn

  5. Kentucky

  6. Kansas

  7. Duke

  8. Villanova

  9. Purdue

  10. Tennessee

  11. Providence

  12. Wisconsin

  13. UCLA

  14. Texas Tech

  15. Arkansas

  16. Illinois

  17. Saint Mary’s

  18. Houston

  19. Murray State

  20. Connecticut

  21. USC

  22. Texas

  23. Colorado State

  24. Iowa

  25. North Carolina

Texas came in at No. 22 along with three other Big 12 schools in Texas Tech (No. 14), Kansas (No. 6) and Baylor (No. 3).

The 2021-2022 season did not live up to lofty preseason standard but was still one of the better seasons Texas has seen over the past decade. The Longhorns are safely in the NCAA tournament and are looking to make a run.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Recommended Stories