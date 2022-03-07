Texas finishes the regular season at No. 22 in the AP Poll
Despite ending the season on a two-game losing skid, Chris Beard’s Longhorns stayed in the final AP Poll Top 25 of the regular season.
This marks the second year in a row Texas finished the regular season ranked in the top 25.
Here is a full look at AP Top 25 that was released on Monday.
Gonzaga
Arizona
Baylor
Auburn
Kentucky
Kansas
Duke
Villanova
Purdue
Tennessee
Providence
Wisconsin
UCLA
Texas Tech
Arkansas
Illinois
Saint Mary’s
Houston
Murray State
Connecticut
USC
Texas
Colorado State
Iowa
North Carolina
Texas came in at No. 22 along with three other Big 12 schools in Texas Tech (No. 14), Kansas (No. 6) and Baylor (No. 3).
The 2021-2022 season did not live up to lofty preseason standard but was still one of the better seasons Texas has seen over the past decade. The Longhorns are safely in the NCAA tournament and are looking to make a run.
