Texas finishes No. 4 in US LBM Coaches Poll to conclude 2023 season

The final US LBM Coaches Poll for the 2023 college football season was released on Tuesday.

Texas concluded the season No. 4 in the Coaches Poll, one spot below the AP Poll which placed the Longhorns at No. 3. Steve Sarkisian’s squad surpassed expectations in his third year with the program, ending the season with a 12-2 record, Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff berth.

There is plenty to be excited about in Austin. Texas enters the SEC with an experienced offensive line, several impactful transfers coming in, and likely a Heisman contender in quarterback Quinn Ewers. The Longhorns also appear to have kept their coaching staff intact for the most part.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Michigan 15-0 1575 (63) – 2 Washington 14-1 1,507 – 3 Georgia 13-1 1,389 +3 4 Texas 12-2 1,382 – 5 Alabama 12-2 1,356 -1 6 Florida State 12-2 1,218 -3 7 Oregon 13-1 1,213 +1 8 Missouri 12-2 1,143 +1 9 Ole Miss 11-2 1,082 +2 10 Ohio State 11-2 952 -3 11 Arizona 10-3 932 +3 12 LSU 10-3 890 +1 13 Penn State 10-3 811 -3 14 Notre Dame 10-3 772 +2 15 Oklahoma 10-3 691 -3 16 Oklahoma State 9-4 575 +5 17 Tennessee 10-4 529 +6 18 Louisville 9-4 460 -3 19 SMU 10-4 386 +9 20 Clemson 9-4 334 +6 21 North Carolina State 9-4 271 -3 22 Iowa 10-4 249 -5 23 Kansas 9-4 158 +7 24 SMU 11-3 119 -5 25 West Virginia 9-4 117 +6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Liberty; No. 22 Oregon State; No. 24 Tulane; No. 25 James Madison

Others Receiving Votes

Liberty 98; Oregon State 90; Tulane 34; James Madison 24; Memphis 23; Troy 17; North Carolina 17; USC 9; Air Force 7; UTSA 5; Northwestern 3; Fresno State 3; Boise State 3; Wyoming 1; UNLV 1; Duke 1

