Texas finishes No. 4 in US LBM Coaches Poll to conclude 2023 season
The final US LBM Coaches Poll for the 2023 college football season was released on Tuesday.
Texas concluded the season No. 4 in the Coaches Poll, one spot below the AP Poll which placed the Longhorns at No. 3. Steve Sarkisian’s squad surpassed expectations in his third year with the program, ending the season with a 12-2 record, Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff berth.
There is plenty to be excited about in Austin. Texas enters the SEC with an experienced offensive line, several impactful transfers coming in, and likely a Heisman contender in quarterback Quinn Ewers. The Longhorns also appear to have kept their coaching staff intact for the most part.
Here is a look at the final US LBM Coaches Poll.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Michigan
15-0
1575 (63)
–
2
Washington
14-1
1,507
–
3
Georgia
13-1
1,389
+3
4
Texas
12-2
1,382
–
5
Alabama
12-2
1,356
-1
6
Florida State
12-2
1,218
-3
7
13-1
1,213
+1
8
Missouri
12-2
1,143
+1
9
Ole Miss
11-2
1,082
+2
10
11-2
952
-3
11
Arizona
10-3
932
+3
12
LSU
10-3
890
+1
13
10-3
811
-3
14
10-3
772
+2
15
Oklahoma
10-3
691
-3
16
Oklahoma State
9-4
575
+5
17
10-4
529
+6
18
Louisville
9-4
460
-3
19
SMU
10-4
386
+9
20
9-4
334
+6
21
North Carolina State
9-4
271
-3
22
10-4
249
-5
23
Kansas
9-4
158
+7
24
SMU
11-3
119
-5
25
West Virginia
9-4
117
+6
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Liberty; No. 22 Oregon State; No. 24 Tulane; No. 25 James Madison
Others Receiving Votes
Liberty 98; Oregon State 90; Tulane 34; James Madison 24; Memphis 23; Troy 17; North Carolina 17; USC 9; Air Force 7; UTSA 5; Northwestern 3; Fresno State 3; Boise State 3; Wyoming 1; UNLV 1; Duke 1
