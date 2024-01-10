Texas finishes No. 4 in US LBM Coaches Poll to conclude 2023 season

Advertisement
Cami Griffin
·2 min read
1

The final US LBM Coaches Poll for the 2023 college football season was released on Tuesday.

Texas concluded the season No. 4 in the Coaches Poll, one spot below the AP Poll which placed the Longhorns at No. 3. Steve Sarkisian’s squad surpassed expectations in his third year with the program, ending the season with a 12-2 record, Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff berth.

There is plenty to be excited about in Austin. Texas enters the SEC with an experienced offensive line, several impactful transfers coming in, and likely a Heisman contender in quarterback Quinn Ewers. The Longhorns also appear to have kept their coaching staff intact for the most part.

Here is a look at the final US LBM Coaches Poll.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Michigan

15-0

1575 (63)

2

Washington

14-1

1,507

3

Georgia

13-1

1,389

+3

4

Texas

12-2

1,382

5

Alabama

12-2

1,356

-1

6

Florida State

12-2

1,218

-3

7

Oregon

13-1

1,213

+1

8

Missouri

12-2

1,143

+1

9

Ole Miss

11-2

1,082

+2

10

Ohio State

11-2

952

-3

11

Arizona

10-3

932

+3

12

LSU

10-3

890

+1

13

Penn State

10-3

811

-3

14

Notre Dame

10-3

772

+2

15

Oklahoma

10-3

691

-3

16

Oklahoma State

9-4

575

+5

17

Tennessee

10-4

529

+6

18

Louisville

9-4

460

-3

19

SMU

10-4

386

+9

20

Clemson

9-4

334

+6

21

North Carolina State

9-4

271

-3

22

Iowa

10-4

249

-5

23

Kansas

9-4

158

+7

24

SMU

11-3

119

-5

25

West Virginia

9-4

117

+6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Liberty; No. 22 Oregon State; No. 24 Tulane; No. 25 James Madison

Others Receiving Votes

Liberty 98; Oregon State 90; Tulane 34; James Madison 24; Memphis 23; Troy 17; North Carolina 17; USC 9; Air Force 7; UTSA 5; Northwestern 3; Fresno State 3; Boise State 3; Wyoming 1; UNLV 1; Duke 1

