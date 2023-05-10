On Texas Fight Tour, Rodney Terry says the core is in place for UT men's basketball team

Texas men's basketball coach Rodney Terry, speaking at the Texas Fight Tour in San Antonio on Tuesday, said "we got a pretty good set of guys in terms of the frontcourt, but we still want to shore up a little bit our guard play."

Rodney Terry, making his first appearance Tuesday night on a Texas Fight Tour as the Longhorns' head men's basketball coach, felt almost like something that won't be on his team next season: a freshman.

Joined in San Antonio by Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian, women’s basketball coach Vic Shaefer and athletic director Chris Del Conte at the Chick N Pickle, they discussed all things burnt-orange with UT alumni, boosters and fans from the Alamo City.

“I'm a rookie with this right now; the other guys are veterans,” said Terry, who had his interim tagged removed on March 27 when he signed a five-year contract. “But I'm very excited to get out and get a chance to see all the Longhorn Nation that supports us on a regular basis and get a chance to go around the state and interact with our fans and have really good engagement with them.”

The tour will continue this week in Dallas and Fort Worth and then end next Tuesday in Houston. At each stop, Terry will tout the merits of a team coming off a 29-9 record and its best tournament run in 15 years as well as a roller-coaster offseason that now seems the norm in college sports, especially basketball.

“It has been a whirlwind like it always is when you when you embark on a new chapter in terms of being the head coach,” Terry told reporters. “You’re putting your staff together, you're trying to put a roster together, and you also got AAU basketball going at the same time. It's been good, though, and it's been, I think, very well-received by everybody out here. It's been a blast.”

Terry: Roster changes part college sports' 'landscape'

It seemed like the team was almost blasted apart in the tumultuous weeks after the end of the season. Timmy Allen, Jabari Rice, Marcus Carr and Christian Bishop all graduated, guard Arterio Morris entered the portal and signed with Kansas, and forward Dillon Mitchell and guard Tyrese Hunter declared for the NBA draft, although each could decide to return to UT.

Terry's 2023 recruiting class was then decimated when five-star recruits Ron Holland and A.J. Johnson — the only two members of the class — decommitted to explore other options.

Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas led the country in scoring two years ago. He has transferred to Texas. "He's going to be a guy that comes in and will be an incredible basketball ambassador off the court and be a great player on the court," UT coach Rodney Terry said Tuesday, the first time he publicly commented about Abmas.

“Our sport in particular has really changed a great deal,” Terry said. “In years past when you made a commitment, you didn't have to worry about a kid making the decision to say ‘Hey, I'm not coming.’ But that's all changed. I mean, guys can come and go at any time, and that's just kind of the landscape of college athletics. You've got to adapt and adjust to that, and you have to recruit guys until they get to campus.”

Terry and his staff rebounded from those losses by signing four players from the portal, including guards Max Abmas from Oral Roberts and Chendall Weaver from Texas-Arlington as well as big men Kaden Shedrick of Virginia and Ze'Rik Onyema of UTEP.

Coupled with the return of graduate forwards Dylan Disu and Brock Cunningham, Terry said the newcomers will form a strong nucleus for next season.

“We have a couple of core guys back that were playing as good a basketball as anybody in the country the latter part of the season,” Terry said, referring to Cunningham and Disu. “Having Disu come back and Brock come back, you’re talking about two anchors right there.”

Terry also hopes to have both Mitchell and Hunter back in June, depending on the players’ draft chances.

“You encourage them and support those guys to try to go live out their dreams,” Terry said. “You got to go out there and try to make your way, but knowing at the same time, that if you don't hear what you really want to hear, you have an incredible opportunity to come back and continue to be a part of a winning program at the University of Texas.”

Newcomers strengthen core of next year's squad

Terry also spoke publicly for the first time about Abmas and Shedrick since both are now officially part of the program. Weaver and Onyema committed last week and, as of Tuesday evening, still must undergo the complete process of transferring before joining the team.

Abmas, a 6-foot senior with two years of eligibility left, has averaged more than 20 points in each of the past three seasons and led the nation in scoring with 24.5 points a game as a sophomore in 2020-21. The 6-foot-11, 235-pound Shedrick also has two years of eligibility remaining after averaging 6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 17.5 minutes a game this past season for Virginia.

“Max is just one of those kids that, he's a winner,” Terry said. “I mean, he's won everywhere he's been. He's going to be a guy that comes in and will be an incredible basketball ambassador off the court and be a great player on the court. He can shoot the basketball and can make decisions with the basketball.

“Kaden is also a guy that's also coming from winning background, having to play for coach (Tony) Bennett over in Virginia. He’s a guy that's going to give us elite rim protection, he’s super athletic, runs the floor. I think he has more of an offensive game than he’s show up to this point right now as well. Talk about two talented players, but they’re also two really good kids.”

Terry also said he expects to sign another player or two, especially in the backcourt. The portal usually includes multiple prospects well into the summer, as evidenced by Texas’ signing of Rice last July. Signing a player with similarities to Rice — length, experience, defensive versatility — remains a priority to Terry.

Players that have submitted their names for the NBA draft while retaining their college eligibility have until June 1 to withdraw from draft consideration, and Terry believes that could lead to another “wave” of commitments.

“I feel like we got a pretty good set of guys in terms of the frontcourt, but we still want to shore up a little bit our guard play,” he said. “There's another trickle-down effect coming from the draft. Maybe guys are not hearing what they want to hear, and they’ll have a chance to come back and use their eligibility to continue to play at the collegiate level. We need to be ready for that as that occurs.”

