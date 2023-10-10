Texas has fifth-best chance of reaching College Football Playoff

While Texas suffered a heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry this season, all of their goals are still achievable.

It won’t be easy, as Texas cannot suffer another loss the rest of the season, but the schedule looks favorable for the Longhorns. If Steve Sarkisian’s squad can win the remaining regular season games on the schedule along with taking home the Big 12 title, the College Football Playoff appears likely.

Despite the loss to Oklahoma in Week 6, ESPN’s FPI lists Texas with the fifth-best chance of reaching the playoff this postseason. The Sooners have the best chance, while the usual powerhouse programs follow close behind.

Here’s a look at the 10 teams with the best chance of reaching the playoff and national championship game.

Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Chance of making the CFP: 22.1%

Chance of making the national title game: 9.1%

Florida State

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

Chance of making the CFP: 25.5%

Chance of making the national title game: 10.0%

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Chance of making the CFP: 27.3%

Chance of making the national title game: 13.3%

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Chance of making the CFP: 28.4%

Chance of making the national title game: 14.1%

Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr. -USA TODAY Sports

Chance of making the CFP: 30.1%

Chance of making the national title game: 15.9%

Texas

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Chance of making the CFP: 31.9%

Chance of making the national title game: 17.1%

Syndication: The Register Guard

Chance of making the CFP: 40.0%

Chance of making the national title game: 19.2%

Georgia

Syndication: Online Athens

Chance of making the CFP: 41.7%

Chance of making the national title game: 21.2%

Ohio State

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Chance of making the CFP: 53.2%

Chance of making the national title game: 30.2%

Oklahoma

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Chance of making the CFP: 70.4%

Chance of making the national title game: 40.5%

