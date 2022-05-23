Texas featured twice on 247Sports best games of the 2022 college football season

The 2022 college football season is just under 100 days away but the anticipation is through the roof.

A wild slate of offseason storylines involving transfers, coaching changes and NIL drama has built plenty of hype for the new year.

247Sports compiled a list of the top 10 games of the 2022 college football season this week and Texas’ matchups against Alabama and rival Oklahoma both were featured on the list.

Which game are you buying tickets for if you can only choose ONE? 👀🍿 (via @bmarcello) pic.twitter.com/Kihx8DiASw — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 23, 2022

All eyes will be on Austin, Texas in Week 2 to watch Alabama and Texas square off at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The two blue bloods have not played each other since the infamous 2010 BCS national championship game which kicked off the Alabama dynasty and ended Texas’ run of dominance.

The matchup features some of the biggest superstars in the sport on both sides. Texas running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Xavier Worthy are coming off excellent seasons while Alabama returns Heisman winner Bryce Young and the nation’s top edge rusher Will Anderson.

The Red River Shootout is one of the top rivalry games in college football every year. Oklahoma made a miraculous comeback a season ago to take down Texas 55-48 but will be entering with new head coach Brent Venables.

The Venables vs. Sarkisian battle will be an epic chess match between one of the best defensive and offensive minds in the country.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.