Texas featured in ESPN’s 60 best games of the 2000’s

College football is one of the most unpredictable and crazy sports in the world. Fans have been treated to a countless number of incredible games over the past 21 years.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly decided to narrow down the best of the best, ranking the top 60 college football games of the 2000s.

If you ever find yourself falling out of love with this often-ridiculous sport, if you ever find your eye wandering to what other sports have to offer, pull up a random game from this list and fall in love all over again.

Texas was a part of six of the 60 games on Connelly’s list, going 5-1 in those matchups. The only loss came at the hands of Michael Crabtree and Texas Tech in 2008.

Both of Vince Young’s historic Rose Bowl performances made the cut, along with the 2018 Red River Shootout where Sam Ehlinger outdueled Kyler Murray.

Here is where all six Texas games rank on the best 60 games since 2000:

No. 45: Texas 48, Oklahoma 45 (2018)

No. 40: Texas 27, Texas A&M 25 (2011)

No. 38: Texas 13, Nebraska 12 (2009)

No. 24: Texas 38, Michigan 37 (2005)

No. 5: Texas Tech 39, Texas 33 (2008)

No. 1: Texas 41, USC 38 (2006)

