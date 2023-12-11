Texas favored by four points in recent Sugar Bowl odds

The Texas Longhorns are fairly solid favorites to win their first ever playoff game. One sportsbook has Texas favored by four points over the Washington Huskies.

It’s hard to know what to expect from the matchup. Texas and Washington are among the more unpredictable teams in the country. The Longhorns are 7-5 against the spread to the Huskies’ 6-6 record against the spread according to some sites.

Many believe this year’s matchup will be a high scoring contest, but that wasn’t the case when the two teams met last season. Texas slowed Washington’s elite passing attack while the Huskies’ stingy defense limited the Longhorns. Washington won the game, 27-20.

Among other New Year’s Six lines, Oregon is favored by 16 points over Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl. Penn State is given a 3.5-point advantage over Ole Miss, Florida State is a two touchdown underdog against Georgia and Missouri is given 2.5 points against Ohio State.

The Michigan Wolverines are a surprising 1.5-point favorite over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the other College Football Playoff semifinal. Facing Michigan would likely bode better for Texas than having to beat Alabama twice in one season. The Longhorns will need to get past Washington for that to matter.

The New Year’s Six will kick off on Dec. 29 between Missouri and Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

