How Texas fared in head-to-head recruiting battles with Oklahoma

Joey Hickey
·4 min read

We have reached the final months of the 2023 recruiting cycle and the picture for each team is clearer than it was prior to Wednesday’s signatures. Texas solidified a significant portion of its recruiting class on the day.

The Longhorns and their rival Sooners have accumulated impressive recruiting classes that both figure to finish in the Top 10 of the 2023 team recruiting rankings.

Due to proximity, there is plenty of overlap in the players to which each team has offered scholarships. Many of each team’s targets hail from the state of Texas.

While the Sooners have put up an impressive class in Brent Venables’ first full cycle, they haven’t fared as well with players who Texas also offered. Even the state’s top quarterback Jackson Arnold did not receive a scholarship offer from Texas.

Here’s a look at how the two teams fared with players that each team offered.

Cedric Baxter Jr - Texas

Tre Wisner - Texas

Johntay Cook - Texas

Jaquaize Pettaway - Oklahoma

Payton Kirkland - Texas

Malik Muhammad - Texas

Jasiah Wagoner - Oklahoma

Peyton Bowen - Oklahoma

Derek Williams - Texas

Makari VIckers - Oklahoma

Jaydon Chatman - Texas

Anthony Hill - Texas

S'Maje Burrell - Texas

Liona Lefau - Texas

Tausili Akana - Texas

Colton Vasek - Texas

Derion Gullette - Texas

Derrick Leblanc - Oklahoma

DeAndre Moore - Texas

