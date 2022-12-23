How Texas fared in head-to-head recruiting battles with Oklahoma

We have reached the final months of the 2023 recruiting cycle and the picture for each team is clearer than it was prior to Wednesday’s signatures. Texas solidified a significant portion of its recruiting class on the day.

The Longhorns and their rival Sooners have accumulated impressive recruiting classes that both figure to finish in the Top 10 of the 2023 team recruiting rankings.

Due to proximity, there is plenty of overlap in the players to which each team has offered scholarships. Many of each team’s targets hail from the state of Texas.

While the Sooners have put up an impressive class in Brent Venables’ first full cycle, they haven’t fared as well with players who Texas also offered. Even the state’s top quarterback Jackson Arnold did not receive a scholarship offer from Texas.

Here’s a look at how the two teams fared with players that each team offered.

Cedric Baxter Jr - Texas

The No. 1 RB in the country as signed his letter of intent to play for the Texas Longhorns. 🤘 Cedric Baxter is officially in the 2023 class. pic.twitter.com/fjM4AviVyg — TFB Texas (@TFB_Texas) December 21, 2022

Tre Wisner - Texas

Texas RB commit Tre Wisner finishes his high school career as a state champion with 11 touches, 214 total yards, and two touchdowns #HookEm | @Horns247 pic.twitter.com/kqexdcl4Zd — Hudson Standish (@247Hudson) December 18, 2022

Johntay Cook - Texas

Johntay Cook II is officially a Longhorn. 🤘🏾 Cook is the first WR ranked in ESPN top 50 to sign with Texas since 2010. pic.twitter.com/TRf6eQomAy — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) December 21, 2022

Jaquaize Pettaway - Oklahoma

Payton Kirkland - Texas

“It’s not just a game. It’s an opportunity to change your life.” Payton Kirkland @gbpkay 🤘 #AllGas23 pic.twitter.com/RBmewLGtDP — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 22, 2022

Malik Muhammad - Texas

SOC CB Malik Muhammad signs as the 2nd highest rated corner in Texas recruiting history. https://t.co/ezIywxiaKR — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) December 21, 2022

Jasiah Wagoner - Oklahoma

Peyton Bowen - Oklahoma

Respect my Decision just want peace for me and my family

Boomer Sooner ⭕️U!! pic.twitter.com/ERfET7lIyG — Peyton Bowen (@PeytonBowen10) December 22, 2022

Derek Williams - Texas

5-Star New Iberia S Derek Williams (@derek2_williams) has signed with Texas. 🤘 A massive addition to the 2023 class. pic.twitter.com/Uhgd7jJQpg — TFB Texas (@TFB_Texas) December 21, 2022

Makari VIckers - Oklahoma

Jaydon Chatman - Texas

Jaydon Chatman is officially a Longhorn. 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/HXoFffowAA — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) December 21, 2022

Anthony Hill - Texas

Anthony Hill Jr. is officially a Longhorn. The 5 star LB ranks 18th on the ESPN 300. pic.twitter.com/m2Ql8uCdcx — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) December 21, 2022

S'Maje Burrell - Texas

“They care for you as a person, more than a football player.” S'Maje Burrell @Smaje0 #AllGas23 🤘 pic.twitter.com/WsJBNIBO9p — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 22, 2022

Liona Lefau - Texas

Tausili Akana - Texas

The closing speed is insane from the new Texas 4-Star EDGE commit Tausili Akana! pic.twitter.com/9sO4TG8UFt — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) December 21, 2022

Colton Vasek - Texas

Derion Gullette - Texas

Derion Gullette is officially a Longhorn. 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/oagAkkyCuG — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) December 21, 2022

Derrick Leblanc - Oklahoma

DeAndre Moore - Texas

BREAKING: Four-Star WR DeAndre Moore Jr. has flipped from Louisville to Texas! The 6’0 190 WR from Los Alamitos, CA had been Committed to the Cardinals since May. He joins the Longhorns’ Top 3 Class in the 2023 Team Rankings 🤘🏽https://t.co/aAvdR173uB pic.twitter.com/HqpfX76gnU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 23, 2022

