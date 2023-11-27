How Texas fans, students can buy tickets to Big 12 Championship game vs. Oklahoma State

In its farewell tour, Texas has more than taken care of business on its way to an 11-1 record and a berth in the Big 12 Championship game.

With tickets in high demand, fans can buy them directly through the conference's ticket seller Seat Geek, or through another resale site online. Tickets start at $114 each on Seat Geek as of Monday. As for students on campus, tickets will be available for those with the Big Ticket on a first-come, first-serve, one-per-student basis.

Longhorn Foundation student members will have early access to tickets.

Texas fans cheer during the game against Texas Tech at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

In AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the Longhorns will face off with Oklahoma State with the opportunity to appeal to the College Football Playoff committee one last time before the contenders are announced on Sunday. Texas does not control its destiny in that scenario, but will have a shot if one of the current four undefeated teams - Georgia, Washington, Florida State or Michigan - falls on Saturday.

