Texas fans react to Alabama OC hire Tommy Rees

The Alabama Crimson Tide finally hired an offensive coordinator. Tommy Rees leaves Notre Dame to become Bill O’Brien’s replacement in Tuscaloosa.

Frankly, the move is a surprising one given he has merely had relatively moderate success at the college level. Rees has coordinated the Notre Dame offense since 2020. In those three seasons, the team only once eclipsed 35 points per game.

Inarguably, the move makes sense for the former Notre Dame play caller. Nearly every offensive coordinator that works with Alabama head coach Nick Saban goes onto an even more prestigious role. Even Bill O’Brien landed an NFL offensive coordinator job after mixed results with the team.

Saban’s recent hiring miss with O’Brien calls into question his evolving philosophy and whether or not he hired the right guy with Rees. The conservative nature of the Alabama offense before Friday’s hire, and presumably after, could aid opponents in hanging around with the Tide.

Here’s a look at how Texas fans and others reacted to the hire.

I've been saying this

Texas is beating Bama in Tuscaloosa https://t.co/puJG0YmGd1 — Imagine Losing 49-0 (@Doc_Texas) February 3, 2023

Trust Dr. Finkley

Greatness is in the eye of the beholder

Notre Dame's Tommy Rees has emerged as a leading candidate for new Alabama OC, and @Matt_Fortuna likes the potential hire: "He's an old 30…I think he's one of the greatest offensive minds in college football." — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) February 3, 2023

Beat Bama

We can beat Bama in Tuscaloosa. https://t.co/ANDrvLZqUw — Tarik D. LaCour (@realscientistic) February 3, 2023

Sunshine pumping

Don’t get it confused, Tommy Rees is about to do amazing things with that Alabama offense. — TND (@TNDTweets) February 3, 2023

A win for Rees

If offered, Tommy Rees should take the Alabama OC job for the same reason people get into investment banking early in their career Full video: https://t.co/XFI5MT3bbR Let me explain: pic.twitter.com/YpMV8SXS3F — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) February 2, 2023

Once elite Bill O'Brien

We’re all spending too much time talking about Tommy Rees that we can’t fully appreciate Bill O’Brien being gone. I am absolutely joyous at that fact. pic.twitter.com/afbqUGfaFA — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) February 3, 2023

Trust Saban

If Nicholas Lou Saban Jr. believes that Tommy Rees is the guy for the job, then I believe that Tommy Rees is the guy for the job. — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) February 2, 2023

What it means for Marcus Freeman

Done. Tommy Rees to Alabama. As I wrote earlier today, this is a massive opportunity for Marcus Freeman to go big at offensive coordinator. And it’s one Notre Dame’s head coach has been preparing for.https://t.co/kzUthnIBhC https://t.co/IbQ5sjMZ9N — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) February 3, 2023

Almost got Lebby

Loy said Lebby to Bama and instead it’s Rees to Bama 😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/uZAc4kBIib — Arnold SZN (@DlMETlME) February 3, 2023

