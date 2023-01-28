Texas fans, others react to early Big 12-SEC challenge action
It’s way too early to draw conclusions about Big 12-SEC action. But if early results hold in the later matchups, there might not be much debate for which group has the stronger basketball conference.
The Oklahoma Sooners (11-9) led No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (18-2) by a score of 50-33 at half. This comes after the Tide’s arch rival No. 15 Auburn got bested by eight-loss West Virginia, 80-77.
There’s still plenty of basketball to be played, but should No. 2 Alabama and No. 4 Tennessee fall today, it would do damage to the conference’s perception.
The SEC has made significant strides in basketball in recent seasons. Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes and Alabama rising star Nate Oats have raised the conference’s reputation opposite Kentucky. Today’s games could take the SEC’s tone down a notch in the eyes of college basketball followers.
Here’s a look at how some are processing early action.
Lonely at the top
Big 12 Basketball this year might enter a category for one of the best basketball conferences in a single year of all time.
— TND (@TNDTweets) January 28, 2023
Never a doubt
A dominant first half for the Sooners against Alabama.
Just like we all expected!! 🤣
— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) January 28, 2023
That’s pretty tough
West Virginia Basketball. Tougher than a long weekend at your in-laws.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 28, 2023
Texas must have been their Super Bowl
Iowa state disappointing the entire big12
— D (@txforever) January 28, 2023
Could that bode well for Texas?
West Virginia is 2-6 against the Big 12. They are now 2-0 vs the SEC.
— Ghost of Texas Football (@FortyAcreVibes) January 28, 2023
Storming back
We all knew the Bama run would come…it’s all about how OU responds! Settle in boys!!
— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) January 28, 2023
More basketball to come
SATURDAY'S GAMES TO WATCH:
Xavier at Creighton
Alabama at Oklahoma
Arkansas at Baylor
Texas at Tennessee
Kansas at Kentucky
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 28, 2023
September scheduled tweet
Bama getting exposed.
— Imagine Losing 49-0 (@Doc_Texas) January 28, 2023
Fact, not slander
The Big 12 in basketball is what people think the SEC is in football.
— Slander U Podcast (@TheSlanderU) January 28, 2023