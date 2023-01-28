Texas fans, others react to early Big 12-SEC challenge action

It’s way too early to draw conclusions about Big 12-SEC action. But if early results hold in the later matchups, there might not be much debate for which group has the stronger basketball conference.

The Oklahoma Sooners (11-9) led No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (18-2) by a score of 50-33 at half. This comes after the Tide’s arch rival No. 15 Auburn got bested by eight-loss West Virginia, 80-77.

There’s still plenty of basketball to be played, but should No. 2 Alabama and No. 4 Tennessee fall today, it would do damage to the conference’s perception.

The SEC has made significant strides in basketball in recent seasons. Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes and Alabama rising star Nate Oats have raised the conference’s reputation opposite Kentucky. Today’s games could take the SEC’s tone down a notch in the eyes of college basketball followers.

Here’s a look at how some are processing early action.

Lonely at the top

Big 12 Basketball this year might enter a category for one of the best basketball conferences in a single year of all time. — TND (@TNDTweets) January 28, 2023

Never a doubt

A dominant first half for the Sooners against Alabama.

Just like we all expected!! 🤣 — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) January 28, 2023

That’s pretty tough

West Virginia Basketball. Tougher than a long weekend at your in-laws. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 28, 2023

Texas must have been their Super Bowl

Iowa state disappointing the entire big12 — D (@txforever) January 28, 2023

Could that bode well for Texas?

West Virginia is 2-6 against the Big 12. They are now 2-0 vs the SEC. — Ghost of Texas Football (@FortyAcreVibes) January 28, 2023

Storming back

We all knew the Bama run would come…it’s all about how OU responds! Settle in boys!! — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) January 28, 2023

More basketball to come

SATURDAY'S GAMES TO WATCH: Xavier at Creighton

Alabama at Oklahoma

Arkansas at Baylor

Texas at Tennessee

Kansas at Kentucky — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 28, 2023

September scheduled tweet

Bama getting exposed. — Imagine Losing 49-0 (@Doc_Texas) January 28, 2023

Fact, not slander

The Big 12 in basketball is what people think the SEC is in football. — Slander U Podcast (@TheSlanderU) January 28, 2023

