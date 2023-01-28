Texas fans, others react to early Big 12-SEC challenge action

Joey Hickey
It’s way too early to draw conclusions about Big 12-SEC action. But if early results hold in the later matchups, there might not be much debate for which group has the stronger basketball conference.

The Oklahoma Sooners (11-9) led No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (18-2) by a score of 50-33 at half. This comes after the Tide’s arch rival No. 15 Auburn got bested by eight-loss West Virginia, 80-77.

There’s still plenty of basketball to be played, but should No. 2 Alabama and No. 4 Tennessee fall today, it would do damage to the conference’s perception.

The SEC has made significant strides in basketball in recent seasons. Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes and Alabama rising star Nate Oats have raised the conference’s reputation opposite Kentucky. Today’s games could take the SEC’s tone down a notch in the eyes of college basketball followers.

Here’s a look at how some are processing early action.

Lonely at the top

Never a doubt

That’s pretty tough

Texas must have been their Super Bowl

Could that bode well for Texas?

Storming back

More basketball to come

September scheduled tweet

Fact, not slander

