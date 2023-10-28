Texas fans, DKR Stadium and social media react to Oklahoma loss to Kansas

No one in the Big 12 is undefeated anymore.

After Oklahoma had a close call vs. UCF last week, Kansas and quarterback Jason Bean hosted the Sooners and took them down, 38-33. It's the Jayhawks' first top-10 win at home since 1984.

Texas' only loss of the season was to Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. When the Longhorns hosted Kansas, they crushed them 40-14. So what does Oklahoma's loss mean? Throw out your transitive property: It doesn't work in college football.

Does Oklahoma's loss to Kansas affect Texas' playoff chances?

In regard to Texas' College Football Playoff chances: On one hand, the Longhorns would've loved to have knocked off an undefeated Oklahoma in a Big 12 title game rematch. On the other, the Sooners' loss doesn't really change what Texas needs to do. Running the table is necessary if it hopes to keep its title game chances afloat.

Regardless, UT fans won't complain seeing their hated rivals go down to a perceived lesser opponent. Indeed, Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium erupted into cheers in the middle of Texas' game vs. BYU when the stadium displayed Oklahoma's final play fail on the big screen.

Here are some of the best reactions from around social media:

In stadium reaction to OU losing vs Kansas pic.twitter.com/MwbLa9gTuO — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) October 28, 2023

Don’t let everything that’s going on in the world today distract you from the fact that Kansas just beat Oklahoma for their first top 10 win at home since 1984. @ImDerBatman — The Tunnel Longhorns #7 (7) 6-1 3-1 (@TheTunnel_Texas) October 28, 2023

[whispers] rock chalk — Burnt Orange Nation (@BON_SBNation) October 28, 2023

Not sure how much of that came through on the TV broadcast, but DKR just erupted at the last play of OU losing to Kansas. — Eric Henry (@EricCHenry_) October 28, 2023

DKR showed the final play of the Kansas-Oklahoma game. pic.twitter.com/EVWPqvCKc9 — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) October 28, 2023

To any Texas fans who think we need OU to go undefeated, stop.



A quality WIN over Alabama will look so much better than a “quality LOSS” to OU.



If there’s any team we want to have success this year, it’s Bama — The Tunnel Longhorns #7 (7) 6-1 3-1 (@TheTunnel_Texas) October 28, 2023

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas fans, DKR Stadium and social media react to OU loss to Kansas