Texas fans break into 'OU sucks' chants after Oklahoma's Ethan Downs flashes 'Horns Down'

Caleb Yum, Austin American-Statesman
Oklahoma lost to Arizona last week in the Alamo Bowl.

That didn't stop Texas fans from breaking out into an "OU sucks" chant at halftime of the Sugar Bowl, with Texas tied with Washington 21-21.

Sooners defensive lineman Ethan Downs was honored at halftime as part of the Allstate Good Works Team, which recognizes players for their work off the field. During the ceremony, the junior who led his team in tackles for loss flashed the "Horns Down" sign, much to the chagrin of a crowd full of UT fans.

Texas football fans react to 'Horns Down' sign

The boos rained down along with the chants, an unexpected turn of events considering the moral reputation of the Good Works Team. Fans on social media were equally unhappy.

