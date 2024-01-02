Texas fans break into 'OU sucks' chants after Oklahoma's Ethan Downs flashes 'Horns Down'

Oklahoma lost to Arizona last week in the Alamo Bowl.

That didn't stop Texas fans from breaking out into an "OU sucks" chant at halftime of the Sugar Bowl, with Texas tied with Washington 21-21.

Ethan Downs with a high “Horns Down” as he’s being honored for his work off the field during the season at Texas’ CFP game against Washington



Truly a legendary moment #Sooners pic.twitter.com/VzlCLrQ1k2 — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) January 2, 2024

Sooners defensive lineman Ethan Downs was honored at halftime as part of the Allstate Good Works Team, which recognizes players for their work off the field. During the ceremony, the junior who led his team in tackles for loss flashed the "Horns Down" sign, much to the chagrin of a crowd full of UT fans.

Texas football fans react to 'Horns Down' sign

The boos rained down along with the chants, an unexpected turn of events considering the moral reputation of the Good Works Team. Fans on social media were equally unhappy.

Kudos to the Sooner on the Allstate team putting up the Horns down.



Sorry your team couldn’t be here. — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) January 2, 2024

All these nice men are representing their schools and oh look, a horns down #HookEm #RentFree pic.twitter.com/eAzp7SNCwP — Kayla Mills (@KMilly33) January 2, 2024

how you doing horns down when you receive an award that has nothing to do with Texas, this is not even about 'rent free' or anything it's just weird at this point. pic.twitter.com/hMVBZ2EZOK — Will 🤘 (@JohnCarlsongang) January 2, 2024

Sooners receiving awards at halftime still have to do horns down. It’s almost embarrassing for them. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/vCrFmdPUOw — Cody L. Patterson 🤘🏻 (@CodyLPatterson) January 2, 2024

