Texas fan rides longhorn with puppy in his lap to Alabama game

College football brings out some of the crazy in everyone. And when it is a massive matchup like Alabama visiting Texas on Saturday in Austin, nothing is out of the question.

Check out this Texas fan riding a longhorn. Nothing unusual about that, right?

Until you realize he has a puppy in his lap. Yes, a dog is in the lap of a Texas fan while he is traveling via Longhorn to Darrell K. Royal Stadium.

obviously had to give bevo’s big bro a tight squeeze #hookem pic.twitter.com/H2gnpKqRvz — Lena Blietz (@LenaBlietz) September 10, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire