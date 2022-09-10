Texas fan rides longhorn with puppy in his lap to Alabama game

Barry Werner
·1 min read

College football brings out some of the crazy in everyone. And when it is a massive matchup like Alabama visiting Texas on Saturday in Austin, nothing is out of the question.

Check out this Texas fan riding a longhorn. Nothing unusual about that, right?

Until you realize he has a puppy in his lap. Yes, a dog is in the lap of a Texas fan while he is traveling via Longhorn to Darrell K. Royal Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

