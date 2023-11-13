Texas falls one spot to No. 19 in latest AP men's basketball poll

Texas guard Max Abmas drives to the rim against Incarnate Word in a win last week at Moody Center. Texas fell to No. 19 in the latest poll from The Associated Press.

Texas fell one spot in the latest men’s basketball poll from The Associated Press on Monday after a pair of ho-hum nonconference wins.

More: Texas men's basketball signs two, still waits on five-star guard Tre Johnson

The No. 19 Longhorns (2-0) walloped Incarnate Word 88-56 in the season-opener Nov. 6 and followed that up with an 86-59 victory over Delaware State on Friday.

In latest @AP_Top25 men's basketball poll, @TexasMBB falls one spot to No. 19. Baylor moves up 5 spots after impressive opening win over Auburn. pic.twitter.com/nlR4q8SoEv — Thomas Jones (@ThomasJonesAAS) November 13, 2023

Kansas, the defending Big 12 regular-season champion whom Texas beat in last season’s Big 12 Tournament title game, remains No. 1 with 1,530 points and 51 of a possible 62 first-place votes. Purdue, Arizona, Marquette and Connecticut make up the rest of the top five.

Big 12 programs Houston (No. 6) and Baylor (No. 15) join Kansas and Texas in the poll.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas falls one spot to No. 19 in latest AP men's basketball poll