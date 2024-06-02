Texas falls in College Station regional with season-ending loss to Louisiana

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns baseball season ended in College Station with a 10-2 loss to Louisiana on Sunday in the NCAA tournament.

After falling 4-2 in 11 innings to Texas A&M in a Lone Star Showdown battle, the Longhorns had to beat the Ragin’ Cajuns in order to get another shot at the Aggies in the regional final. However, the Sun Belt Conference regular season champions were too much and punctuated the win with a 3-run home run by catcher Jose Torres in the eighth inning. The homer was part of a 7-run frame that turned a 2-1 lead into 9-1 for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

“We had a very emotional game last night that ended up taking its toll,” Longhorns head coach David Pierce said. “Today didn’t go very well for us. We left some guys in scoring position early in the game and had opportunities.”

Texas left 14 runners on base and finished 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position. Will Gasparino drove in a run with a single in the second inning to tie the game at 1-1 and Rylan Galvan provided the other run with an RBI single in the eighth.

The Longhorns had 10 hits but all were singles, and they couldn’t get a big hit when they needed one. Kimble Schuessler, Casey Borba, Gasparino and Galvan had two hits each. Texas struck out 11 times.

Ace Whitehead pitched well, going 6 2/3 innings while allowing two runs on seven hits with six strikeouts, but the bullpen let the Longhorns down. Charlie Hurley was tagged for six earned runs while Chase Lummus and Easton Tumis allowed a run each.

Pierce said while there were times they didn’t look good throughout the season, his ballclub never gave up and played hard.

“There are so many things where you can look at this team and see how damn good they were,” Pierce said. “The guys stuck together, had grit and toughness, they believed in each other and the process. They fought through so many things, and we just got eliminated but I’m proud of how this team stuck together.”

The Longhorns opened the regional tournament Friday with a 12-5 win over Louisiana, but the Ragin’ Cajuns beat Grambling to stay alive in the double-elimination tournament and get redemption against Texas.

Texas ends the season with a 36-24 record.

