Texas falls out of AP Poll following the Oklahoma State loss

Kevin Borba
·1 min read

The Longhorns have again fallen out of the AP Poll, and this time could be for the rest of the season.

One week after the devastating loss to rival Oklahoma, Texas followed up with another uninspiring second half performance in which they blew a double digit lead against No.12 Oklahoma State. A game in which they were controlling in the first half.

However, the passing game was nonexistent, and for some reason Steve Sarkisian decided to stop giving the ball to his Heisman contender running back Bijan Robinson.

Oklahoma State played their game, and ended up securing a win, while handing Texas their second straight loss. It now makes Texas 0-5 a in the past five years in the game after they have lost to Oklahoma.

In the most recent AP Poll, you will not find the Longhorns anywhere and for good reason. Here is how the rankings look for Week 8.

  1. Georgia

  2. Cincinnati

  3. Oklahoma

  4. Alabama

  5. Ohio State

  6. Michigan

  7. Penn State

  8. Oklahoma State

  9. Michigan State

  10. Oregon

  11. Iowa

  12. Ole Miss

  13. Notre Dame

  14. Costal Carolina

  15. Kentucky

  16. Wake Forrest

  17. Texas A&M

  18. NC State

  19. Auburn

  20. Baylor

  21. SMU

  22. San Diego State

  23. Pitt

  24. UTSA

  25. Purdue

Others receiving votes:

Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, Brigham Young 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1

