Texas to face Marquette in the 2023 Big East-Big 12 Battle
Texas basketball is set to face off with a familiar face in the 2023 Big East-Big 12 Battle.
The Longhorns are matched up with Shaka Smart’s Marquette Golden Eagles. Smart was the head coach at Texas from 2015-2021 before leaving for the Maquette job following the 2021 season.
Smart has done a fantastic job in his two seasons as the Marquette head coach, leading his team to a Big East title and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Smart earned AP national coach of the year honors for his efforts.
Texas enters the offseason after officially naming Rodney Terry as head coach. The Longhorns enjoyed its best season in recent memory, winning the Big 12 tournament title and making a run to the Elite Eight.
Both teams are expected to have high expectations in 2023. This could end up being one of the premier nonconference games of the upcoming season.
NEWS: Matchups are set for 2023 Big East-Big 12 Battle, per sources.
UConn at Kansas
Texas at Marquette
Houston at Xavier
Villanova at Kansas St
SJU at WVU
Creighton at Oklahoma St
PC at OU
Iowa St at DePaul
TT at Butler
TCU at Georgetown
SHU at Baylorhttps://t.co/hh8DYclOKM
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 5, 2023
