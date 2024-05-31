Texas will face Florida on Saturday after Gators’ 1-0 win over Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns softball team now knows their oppenent for Saturday’s game in the winner’s bracket. The Florida Gators got a masterful start from Keagan Rothrock as she kept the Oklahoma State Cowgirls at bay.

If you were a fan of the pitcher’s duel in the Texas-Stanford game, the Florida-Oklahoma State matchup was a good sequel. Oklahoma State’s Lexi Kilfoyl pitched six innings giving up just one run, in the bottom in the fifth when Florida’s Katie Kistler hit her sixth homer of the season.

It was a no-doubter over the right field fence. Given the way that both Texas and Florida pitched on Thursday night in Oklahoma City, this should be a well fought matchup.

Texas Longhorns vs Florida Gators History

5/20/2007: Texas won 4-2 in Gainesville, Florida

2/24/2011: Florida won 6-5 after 9 innings in Cathedral City, California

2/24/2012: Florida won 5-1 in Cathedral City, California

6/2/2013: Texas won 3-0 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (WCWS)

Texas vs Florida in Women’s College World Series

The last time these teams met it came in a Women’s College World Series elimination game, where the Longhorns blanked the Gators en route to a 3-0 win. In that game, Blaire Luna threw a one-hit shutout and Kim Bruins hit a three-run home run in the third inning to provide all the scoring.

These two will meet for the fifth time in their series history. Who will have the edge on Saturday?

