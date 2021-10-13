Texas to face Alabama in CBS Sports’ latest bowl projections

Several outcomes in Week 6 significantly impacted the college football rankings.

None bigger than No. 1 Alabama getting stunned by unranked Texas A&M. Aside from that, Texas blew a 21 point lead to Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown. Arkansas and Ole Miss put together a classic of their own as well.

For the Longhorns, they’ll need to essentially win the remainder of games on the schedule in order to earn a spot in the Big 12 championship game in December. While the room for error is minimal, Steve Sarkisian’s squad is certainly capable of accomplishing that goal.

A rematch of Texas and Oklahoma for the Big 12 title would be must-watch television.

While CBS Sports doesn’t believe the Longhorns will be able to defeat the Sooners the second time around, they do project Texas to finish No. 2 in the conference and land in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Jerry Palm projects Texas to face Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. Many assumed Steve Sarkisian would not have to face off against his former team until the 2022 season, but Alabama’s loss last week could force the two teams to meet sooner.

If these two programs do in fact meet in a New Year’s Six bowl game, the storylines would be endless. Not only are several coaches on the Texas staff former Alabama coaches, the two schools have not faced off against each other since 2010 in the national championship game.

A lot can happen between now and then to shake up the rankings, but it looks like we’re in for a wild ride.

