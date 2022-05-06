Texas extends an offer to the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class
The Longhorns have joined the race for five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks.
The Florida native and IMG Academy product announced that he received an offer from the University of Texas on Friday. Ricks is rated the No. 1 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports composite.
He’s compiled an impressive list of offers from just about every major Power Five football program in the nation. Ricks has taken unofficial visits to Alabama, Florida State, UNC, Penn State and Florida up to this point.
In 2021, Ricks was named to the MaxPreps Sophomore All-America team and played alongside Georgia cornerback signee Daylen Everette. Texas certainly needs a defensive back of his caliber to shore up the secondary.
Film
Desmond Rick’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
4
2
1
1
Rivals
5
2
1
1
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Consensus
5
2
1
1
247Sports Composite
5
1
1
1
Vitals
Hometown
Bradenton, FL
Projected Position
CB
Height
6-1
Weight
170
Recruitment
Received an offer from Texas on May 6, 2022
No visit scheduled at this time
Primary Offers
Florida State
Alabama
Texas
UNC
Florida
Auburn
Georgia
LSU
Miami
Michigan State
Michigan
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Oregon
Penn State
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Blessed to receive a offer from the university of Texas @coachchoice #HookEm🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/idukkGS8lz
— Desmond Ricks (@DesmondRicks2) May 6, 2022
1
1