Texas extends an offer to the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class

The Longhorns have joined the race for five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks.

The Florida native and IMG Academy product announced that he received an offer from the University of Texas on Friday. Ricks is rated the No. 1 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports composite.

He’s compiled an impressive list of offers from just about every major Power Five football program in the nation. Ricks has taken unofficial visits to Alabama, Florida State, UNC, Penn State and Florida up to this point.

In 2021, Ricks was named to the MaxPreps Sophomore All-America team and played alongside Georgia cornerback signee Daylen Everette. Texas certainly needs a defensive back of his caliber to shore up the secondary.

Film

Desmond Rick’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 4 2 1 1 Rivals 5 2 1 1 ESPN – – – – On3 Consensus 5 2 1 1 247Sports Composite 5 1 1 1

Vitals

Hometown Bradenton, FL Projected Position CB Height 6-1 Weight 170

Recruitment

Received an offer from Texas on May 6, 2022

No visit scheduled at this time

Primary Offers

Florida State

Alabama

Texas

UNC

Florida

Auburn

Georgia

LSU

Miami

Michigan State

Michigan

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Oregon

Penn State

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Twitter

Blessed to receive a offer from the university of Texas @coachchoice #HookEm🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/idukkGS8lz — Desmond Ricks (@DesmondRicks2) May 6, 2022

