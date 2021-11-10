Texas extends an offer to the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2024 class

Texas extended an offer to one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday.

Four-star defensive lineman Alex “TA” Cunningham announced via Twitter that he has received an offer from the University of Texas. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Georgia native is rated the No. 1 defensive lineman for the 2024 class and the No. 7 overall recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports.

Cunningham has earned a slew of Power Five offers already, including Florida, Michigan, Texas A&M, Auburn, LSU and Penn State. Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis is known as an excellent recruiter, and this is one where he’ll have his work cut out for him.

Rating

Stars Overall Position State 247 4 7 1 3 Rivals 4 – – – ESPN – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Alpharetta, GA Projected Position DL Height 6-6 Weight 265

Recruitment

Offered on Nov. 9, 2021

Primary Offers

Arkansas

Texas

Auburn

Florida

Florida State

Georgia

LSU

Arizona State

Cincinnati

Miami

Penn State

Michigan

Michigan State

Texas A&M

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time.

