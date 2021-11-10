Texas extends an offer to the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2024 class
Texas extended an offer to one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday.
Four-star defensive lineman Alex “TA” Cunningham announced via Twitter that he has received an offer from the University of Texas. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Georgia native is rated the No. 1 defensive lineman for the 2024 class and the No. 7 overall recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports.
Cunningham has earned a slew of Power Five offers already, including Florida, Michigan, Texas A&M, Auburn, LSU and Penn State. Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis is known as an excellent recruiter, and this is one where he’ll have his work cut out for him.
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247
4
7
1
3
Rivals
4
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Alpharetta, GA
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-6
Weight
265
Recruitment
Offered on Nov. 9, 2021
Primary Offers
Arkansas
Texas
Auburn
Florida
Florida State
Georgia
LSU
Arizona State
Cincinnati
Miami
Penn State
Michigan
Michigan State
Texas A&M
Crystal Ball
No crystal ball predictions at this time.
Film
AGTG!!!
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Texas!!!🧡🤍 #HookEm @CoachBoDavis @robertcolemoore pic.twitter.com/ig0K2QUb4J
— Alexander “TA” Cunningham (@_getlikealex) November 9, 2021