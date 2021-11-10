Texas extends an offer to the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2024 class

Cami Griffin
·1 min read
Texas extended an offer to one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday.

Four-star defensive lineman Alex “TA” Cunningham announced via Twitter that he has received an offer from the University of Texas. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Georgia native is rated the No. 1 defensive lineman for the 2024 class and the No. 7 overall recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports.

Cunningham has earned a slew of Power Five offers already, including Florida, Michigan, Texas A&M, Auburn, LSU and Penn State. Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis is known as an excellent recruiter, and this is one where he’ll have his work cut out for him.

Rating

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247

4

7

1

3

Rivals

4

ESPN

247 Composite

Vitals

Hometown

Alpharetta, GA

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-6

Weight

265

Recruitment

  • Offered on Nov. 9, 2021

Primary Offers

  • Arkansas

  • Texas

  • Auburn

  • Florida

  • Florida State

  • Georgia

  • LSU

  • Arizona State

  • Cincinnati

  • Miami

  • Penn State

  • Michigan

  • Michigan State

  • Texas A&M

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time.

Film

Twitter

