Breaking News:

Gonzaga is No. 1 overall seed again as the men's NCAA tournament field is revealed

Texas extends an offer to Mater Dei defensive lineman Aydin Breland

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cami Griffin
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Texas Longhorns
    Texas Longhorns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Texas Longhorns are now targeting one of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class.

Four-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland announced via Twitter that he received an offer from the University of Texas this week. The Mater Dei product is rated the No. 5 overall prospect in the state of California, according to 247Sports.

He’s only received a handful of offers at this point, but that’s likely to skyrocket in the near future. Texas, Alabama, USC and Oregon are the biggest programs to extend an offer up to this point.

Take a look at Breland’s film and ratings below.

Rating

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247

4

48

5

5

Rivals

4

120

5

10

On3 Consensus

247 Composite

4

56

6

6

Vitals

Hometown

Santa Ana, CA

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-5

Weight

315

Recruitment

  • Offered on March 10, 2022

Primary Offers

  • Oregon

  • Alabama

  • Texas

  • USC

  • Kansas

  • Colorado

  • Arizona State

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time.

Film

Twitter

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Recommended Stories