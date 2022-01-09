Texas extends an offer to four-star WR Santana Fleming out of Florida

Texas is now targeting four-star wide receiver Santana Fleming.

The Florida native announced via Twitter on Sunday that he has received a scholarship offer from the University of Texas. He is currently rated the No. 37 wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 54 overall prospect in the country, according to 247Sports composite.

Fleming attended Miami (Fla.) Carol City last season, but has since transferred to Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage. In his breakout sophomore season, he primarily played wide receiver with appearances at cornerback as well.

New Texas wide receivers coach Brennan Marion has hit the recruiting trail hard since arriving in Austin. The Longhorns currently only have one wide receiver signee for the 2022 class, Brenen Thompson.

Rating

Stars Overall Position State 247 3 – 73 85 Rivals 4 171 25 29 On3 consensus 4 297 45 59 247 Composite 4 281 37 54

Vitals

Hometown Opa Locka, FL Projected Position WR Height 5-10 Weight 160

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 9, 2022

Primary Offers

Texas

Florida State

Arkansas

Auburn

Cincinnati

Florida

Georgia

Miami

Ole Miss

Oregon

Penn State

Texas A&M

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter