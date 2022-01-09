Texas extends an offer to four-star WR Santana Fleming out of Florida

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

Texas is now targeting four-star wide receiver Santana Fleming.

The Florida native announced via Twitter on Sunday that he has received a scholarship offer from the University of Texas. He is currently rated the No. 37 wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 54 overall prospect in the country, according to 247Sports composite.

Fleming attended Miami (Fla.) Carol City last season, but has since transferred to Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage. In his breakout sophomore season, he primarily played wide receiver with appearances at cornerback as well.

New Texas wide receivers coach Brennan Marion has hit the recruiting trail hard since arriving in Austin. The Longhorns currently only have one wide receiver signee for the 2022 class, Brenen Thompson.

Rating

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247

3

73

85

Rivals

4

171

25

29

On3 consensus

4

297

45

59

247 Composite

4

281

37

54

Vitals

Hometown

Opa Locka, FL

Projected Position

WR

Height

5-10

Weight

160

Recruitment

  • Offered on Jan. 9, 2022

Primary Offers

  • Texas

  • Florida State

  • Arkansas

  • Auburn

  • Cincinnati

  • Florida

  • Georgia

  • Miami

  • Ole Miss

  • Oregon

  • Penn State

  • Texas A&M

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter

