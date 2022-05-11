Texas extends an offer to four-star WR, Ohio State commit Bryson Rodgers

Texas is now targeting Ohio State commit Bryson Rodgers.

The four-star wide receiver announced that he received an offer from the Longhorns on Tuesday. Rodgers is rated the No. 46 wide receiver in the country for the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports composite.

As a junior for Wiregrass Ranch High School (Zephyrhills, FL), Rodgers hauled in 42 receptions for 645 yards and 14 touchdowns in 10 games. He recently committed to the Buckeyes on April 17, one day after taking an unofficial visit to Columbus.

Rodgers has compiled an impressive list of Power Five offers up to this point including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, and Auburn.

Film

Bryson Rodger’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 3 – 61 73 Rivals 4 – 44 55 ESPN 4 – 47 68 On3 Consensus 4 285 43 53 247Sports Composite 4 369 46 73

Vitals

Hometown Zephyrhills, FL Projected Position WR Height 6-2 Weight 170

Recruitment

Texas extended an offer on May 10, 2022

No visit scheduled at this time

Primary Offers

Florida

Miami

Texas

Georgia

Alabama

Ohio State

Auburn

Florida State

Michigan

Washington

Penn State

Maryland

Oregon

Twitter

