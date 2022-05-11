Texas extends an offer to four-star WR, Ohio State commit Bryson Rodgers
Texas is now targeting Ohio State commit Bryson Rodgers.
The four-star wide receiver announced that he received an offer from the Longhorns on Tuesday. Rodgers is rated the No. 46 wide receiver in the country for the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports composite.
As a junior for Wiregrass Ranch High School (Zephyrhills, FL), Rodgers hauled in 42 receptions for 645 yards and 14 touchdowns in 10 games. He recently committed to the Buckeyes on April 17, one day after taking an unofficial visit to Columbus.
Rodgers has compiled an impressive list of Power Five offers up to this point including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, and Auburn.
Film
Bryson Rodger’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
3
–
61
73
Rivals
4
–
44
55
ESPN
4
–
47
68
On3 Consensus
4
285
43
53
247Sports Composite
4
369
46
73
Vitals
Hometown
Zephyrhills, FL
Projected Position
WR
Height
6-2
Weight
170
Recruitment
Texas extended an offer on May 10, 2022
No visit scheduled at this time
Primary Offers
Florida
Miami
Texas
Georgia
Alabama
Ohio State
Auburn
Florida State
Michigan
Washington
Penn State
Maryland
Oregon
blessed to receive an offer from the University of Texas!🤘🏾🧡 @CoachSark @MrLeggo1 @martinezjd21 @TeamTampa813 #Hookem pic.twitter.com/om0za9VKHg
— Iam_uno (@IBryson13) May 11, 2022
1
1