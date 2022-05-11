Texas extends an offer to four-star WR, Ohio State commit Bryson Rodgers

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

Texas is now targeting Ohio State commit Bryson Rodgers.

The four-star wide receiver announced that he received an offer from the Longhorns on Tuesday. Rodgers is rated the No. 46 wide receiver in the country for the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports composite.

As a junior for Wiregrass Ranch High School (Zephyrhills, FL), Rodgers hauled in 42 receptions for 645 yards and 14 touchdowns in 10 games. He recently committed to the Buckeyes on April 17, one day after taking an unofficial visit to Columbus.

Rodgers has compiled an impressive list of Power Five offers up to this point including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, and Auburn.

Bryson Rodger’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

3

61

73

Rivals

4

44

55

ESPN

4

47

68

On3 Consensus

4

285

43

53

247Sports Composite

4

369

46

73

Vitals

Hometown

Zephyrhills, FL

Projected Position

WR

Height

6-2

Weight

170

Recruitment

  • Texas extended an offer on May 10, 2022

  • No visit scheduled at this time

Primary Offers

  • Florida

  • Miami

  • Texas

  • Georgia

  • Alabama

  • Ohio State

  • Auburn

  • Florida State

  • Michigan

  • Washington

  • Penn State

  • Maryland

  • Oregon

