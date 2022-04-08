Texas extends an offer to four-star LB Raul Aguirre
Linebacker remains one of Texas’ biggest needs, as it lacks depth and the overall talent at the position could be improved.
With DeMarvion Overshown leaving after the 2022 season, the Longhorns will need to hit the position hard via the recruiting trail and transfer portal.
The latest target for Texas is four-star linebacker Raul Aguirre. The Georgia native announced that he received an offer from the University of Texas on Thursday.
Rivals and ESPN each list Aguirre as a top five linebacker in the country for the 2023 recruiting class.
Aguirre’s recruitment has seemingly picked up steam over the last few months. Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, Penn State and Texas have each extended an offer recently.
Film
Raul Aguirre’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247
4
171
13
16
Rivals
4
75
3
7
ESPN
4
184
5
19
On3 Consensus
4
128
9
10
247 Composite
4
122
9
13
Vitals
Hometown
Fayetteville, GA
Projected Position
LB
Height
6-2
Weight
220
Recruitment
Received an offer from Texas on April 7, 2022
No visit scheduled at this time
Primary offers
Georgia
Auburn
Texas
Alabama
Florida
Penn State
Florida State
Ohio State
Oregon
Miami
Tennessee
Michigan State
Oklahoma State
West Virginia
#AGTG Blessed to Recieve an Offer from the University of Texas #Longhorns @coachchoice @djjohnson232 @CoachTomHerman @CoachChoateUT @RivalsFriedman @Mansell247 @TOTAL_ATHLETE @ChadSimmons_ @coachcfrazier 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #derrickjohnson pic.twitter.com/P1AtHm4D1J
— 4⭐️ LB POPO ESPN 300 (@lRaulAguirre) April 8, 2022
1
1