Texas extends an offer to four-star LB Raul Aguirre

Linebacker remains one of Texas’ biggest needs, as it lacks depth and the overall talent at the position could be improved.

With DeMarvion Overshown leaving after the 2022 season, the Longhorns will need to hit the position hard via the recruiting trail and transfer portal.

The latest target for Texas is four-star linebacker Raul Aguirre. The Georgia native announced that he received an offer from the University of Texas on Thursday.

Rivals and ESPN each list Aguirre as a top five linebacker in the country for the 2023 recruiting class.

Aguirre’s recruitment has seemingly picked up steam over the last few months. Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, Penn State and Texas have each extended an offer recently.

Film

Raul Aguirre’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247

4

171

13

16

Rivals

4

75

3

7

ESPN

4

184

5

19

On3 Consensus

4

128

9

10

247 Composite

4

122

9

13

Vitals

Hometown

Fayetteville, GA

Projected Position

LB

Height

6-2

Weight

220

Recruitment

  • Received an offer from Texas on April 7, 2022

  • No visit scheduled at this time

Primary offers

  • Georgia

  • Auburn

  • Texas

  • Alabama

  • Florida

  • Penn State

  • Florida State

  • Ohio State

  • Oregon

  • Miami

  • Tennessee

  • Michigan State

  • Oklahoma State

  • West Virginia

Twitter

1

1

