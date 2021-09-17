Texas extends an offer to four-star LB Leviticus Su’a out of Mater Dei
Steve Sarkisian’s first full recruiting cycle for Texas is currently rated the No. 3 class in the nation.
A lot can happen within the next several months, but it’s a promising sign of what’s to come on the Forty Acres. There’s still a few must-get prospects that the Longhorns are hoping to land within the 2022 class, but they’re also in the process of extending offers to their top targets for the 2023 cycle.
On Wednesday, four-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a announced that he received an offer from the University of Texas. The Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA) product is rated the No. 15 overall prospect in the state of California and the No. 16 linebacker in the class according to 247Sports.
The Longhorns are the only Big 12 program to offer the 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker up to this point, but Power Five programs such as Penn State, Michigan, and Oregon were a few of the first programs to officially extend an offer.
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247
4
180
16
15
Rivals
4
160
8
11
ESPN
4
246
11
21
247 Composite
4
200
18
17
Vitals
Hometown
Santa Ana, CA
Projected Position
LB
Height
6-1
Weight
210
Recruitment
Offered on Sept. 15, 2021
Primary Offers
Penn State
Michigan
Oregon
Minnesota
Texas
Washington
Miami
Louisville
Arizona
Michigan State
Oregon State
Crystal Ball
No crystal ball predictions at this time
Film
JUST HAD AN EXCITING PHONE CALL WITH @CoachSark AND @CoachChoateUT. I’M SO BLESSED TO SAY THAT I HAVE AN OFFER FROM THEE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS!! TO GOD BE THE GLORY 🤍🧡#HOOKEM @TexasFootball @MDFootball @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/PsVM2RZB52
— Leviticus Su’a (@_leviticussua_) September 15, 2021