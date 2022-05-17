Texas extends an offer to four-star TE Collins Acheampong out of California

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

The Longhorns are now targeting a two-sport athlete out of California.

Four-star tight end Collins Acheampong announced that he received an offer from the University of Texas on Monday. He is rated the No. 16 tight end in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Collins’ 6-foot-7 frame also excels on the basketball court for Fairmont Preparatory Academy. Although the school disbanded its football program due to COVID, Collins recorded 51 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks and one fumble recovery as a freshman.

A couple recruiting sites such as On3 and ESPN list Collins as an EDGE prospect at the collegiate level, but it appears Texas tight ends coach Jeff Banks has been his primary recruiter.

He has taken official visits to Michigan, Washington and UCLA up to this point, along with an unofficial visit to Oregon.

Collins Acheampong’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

3

28

56

Rivals

3

ESPN

4

165

23 (EDGE)

13

On3 Consensus

4

340

34 (EDGE)

22

247Sports Composite

4

309

16

22

Vitals

Hometown

Anaheim, CA

Projected Position

TE

Height

6-7

Weight

230

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 16, 2022

  • No visit scheduled at this time

Primary Offers

  • Michigan

  • Texas

  • Miami

  • Oregon

  • UCLA

  • USC

  • Washington

  • LSU

  • California

  • Utah

  • BYU

  • Arizona

Twitter

1

1

Recommended Stories