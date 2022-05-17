Texas extends an offer to four-star TE Collins Acheampong out of California
The Longhorns are now targeting a two-sport athlete out of California.
Four-star tight end Collins Acheampong announced that he received an offer from the University of Texas on Monday. He is rated the No. 16 tight end in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Collins’ 6-foot-7 frame also excels on the basketball court for Fairmont Preparatory Academy. Although the school disbanded its football program due to COVID, Collins recorded 51 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks and one fumble recovery as a freshman.
A couple recruiting sites such as On3 and ESPN list Collins as an EDGE prospect at the collegiate level, but it appears Texas tight ends coach Jeff Banks has been his primary recruiter.
He has taken official visits to Michigan, Washington and UCLA up to this point, along with an unofficial visit to Oregon.
Collins Acheampong’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
3
–
28
56
Rivals
3
–
–
–
ESPN
4
165
23 (EDGE)
13
On3 Consensus
4
340
34 (EDGE)
22
247Sports Composite
4
309
16
22
Vitals
Hometown
Anaheim, CA
Projected Position
TE
Height
6-7
Weight
230
Recruitment
Offered on May 16, 2022
No visit scheduled at this time
Primary Offers
Michigan
Texas
Miami
Oregon
UCLA
USC
Washington
LSU
California
Utah
BYU
Arizona
I’m blessed to announce that I’ve received an offer from the University of Texas🤘🏾#HookEm #Longhorns @CoachJeffBanks @ChadSimmons_ @CraigHaubert @BrandonHuffman @GregBiggins @adamgorney @Hayesfawcett3 @samspiegs @RWrightRivals pic.twitter.com/aB3bYFWbgn
— Collins Acheampong (@collin6_) May 16, 2022
