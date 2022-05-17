Texas extends an offer to four-star TE Collins Acheampong out of California

The Longhorns are now targeting a two-sport athlete out of California.

Four-star tight end Collins Acheampong announced that he received an offer from the University of Texas on Monday. He is rated the No. 16 tight end in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Collins’ 6-foot-7 frame also excels on the basketball court for Fairmont Preparatory Academy. Although the school disbanded its football program due to COVID, Collins recorded 51 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks and one fumble recovery as a freshman.

A couple recruiting sites such as On3 and ESPN list Collins as an EDGE prospect at the collegiate level, but it appears Texas tight ends coach Jeff Banks has been his primary recruiter.

He has taken official visits to Michigan, Washington and UCLA up to this point, along with an unofficial visit to Oregon.

Collins Acheampong’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 3 – 28 56 Rivals 3 – – – ESPN 4 165 23 (EDGE) 13 On3 Consensus 4 340 34 (EDGE) 22 247Sports Composite 4 309 16 22

Vitals

Hometown Anaheim, CA Projected Position TE Height 6-7 Weight 230

Recruitment

Offered on May 16, 2022

No visit scheduled at this time

Primary Offers

Michigan

Texas

Miami

Oregon

UCLA

USC

Washington

LSU

California

Utah

BYU

Arizona

