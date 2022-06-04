Texas extends an offer to 2025 WR Jacorey Watson
It is never too early to start recruiting.
Texas is already looking ahead to the class of 2025 as they have extended an offer to wide receiver Jacorey Watson.
Watson is a 5-foot-10 speedster with huge upside and playmaking ability.
The Shadow Creek product just finished up his freshman year of high school. He caught 21 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown in limited time on varsity. Watson even showed off his talent while playing some time at quarterback.
Watson is quickly beginning to pick up some big-time college offers. Houston, Ole Miss, Michigan and Texas have now offered him in the span of a couple of months. More offers are expected to pour in for Waston in the near future.
On3’s recruiting prediction machine has Texas as the favorite to land Watson, although it is extremely early in his recruiting process.
Here’s a look at Watson’s film and recruiting profile.
Film
Jacorey Watson’s Recruiting Profile
Vitals
Hometown
Pearland, TX
Projected Position
WR
Height
5-10
Weight
170
Recruitment
Offered on June 3, 2022
No visit is scheduled at this time
Primary Offers
Texas
Michigan
Houston
Ole Miss
UTSA
#AGTG After a great camp conversation with @BrennanMarion4 I am honored to announce that I have received an offer from University of Texas #HookEm @Glap_IV @Zinn68 @BHoward_11 @RivalsNick pic.twitter.com/xOX3QYBx0w
— Jacorey Watson (@jacoreywatson1) June 4, 2022
