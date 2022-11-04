Texas extends an offer to 2024 four-star LB Dylan Williams
Texas recently extended an offer to one of the top linebackers in the country for the 2024 recruiting class.
Four-star linebacker Dylan Williams announced that he received an offer from the University of Texas on Thursday. The California native is rated the No. 11 linebacker in the nation and the No. 15 overall prospect in the state for the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports.
He’s received an impressive list of Power Five offers over the last several months, including Penn State, Ole Miss, Cal and Oregon. Williams was once verbally committed to USC, but chose to re-open his recruitment on Oct. 18.
Here’s a look at Williams’ full recruiting profile.
Film
Dylan Williams Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
4
231
14
20
Rivals
4
76
4
9
ESPN
4
214
17
19
On3 Consensus
4
116
13
13
247Sports Composite
4
140
11
15
Vitals
Hometown
Long Beach, CA
Projected Position
LB
Height
6-2.5
Weight
200
Recruitment
Offered on Nov. 3, 2022
Primary offers
USC
Texas
Florida State
Miami
Michigan State
Cal
Ole Miss
Oregon
Penn State
TCU
UCLA
Washington
WOW! After a amazing talk with coach Sarkisian I am Honored to receive a offer from the University of Texas!#Hookem🤘🏾 @superdj56 pic.twitter.com/J4XGZiFxgC
— Dylan Williams (@Dwill_2024) November 3, 2022