Texas extends an offer to 2024 four-star LB Dylan Williams

Texas recently extended an offer to one of the top linebackers in the country for the 2024 recruiting class.

Four-star linebacker Dylan Williams announced that he received an offer from the University of Texas on Thursday. The California native is rated the No. 11 linebacker in the nation and the No. 15 overall prospect in the state for the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports.

He’s received an impressive list of Power Five offers over the last several months, including Penn State, Ole Miss, Cal and Oregon. Williams was once verbally committed to USC, but chose to re-open his recruitment on Oct. 18.

Here’s a look at Williams’ full recruiting profile.

Film

Dylan Williams Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 4 231 14 20 Rivals 4 76 4 9 ESPN 4 214 17 19 On3 Consensus 4 116 13 13 247Sports Composite 4 140 11 15

Vitals

Hometown Long Beach, CA Projected Position LB Height 6-2.5 Weight 200

Recruitment

Offered on Nov. 3, 2022

Primary offers

USC

Texas

Florida State

Miami

Michigan State

Cal

Ole Miss

Oregon

Penn State

TCU

UCLA

Washington

Twitter

WOW! After a amazing talk with coach Sarkisian I am Honored to receive a offer from the University of Texas!#Hookem🤘🏾 @superdj56 pic.twitter.com/J4XGZiFxgC — Dylan Williams (@Dwill_2024) November 3, 2022

