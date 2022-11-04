Texas extends an offer to 2024 four-star LB Dylan Williams

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

Texas recently extended an offer to one of the top linebackers in the country for the 2024 recruiting class.

Four-star linebacker Dylan Williams announced that he received an offer from the University of Texas on Thursday. The California native is rated the No. 11 linebacker in the nation and the No. 15 overall prospect in the state for the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports.

He’s received an impressive list of Power Five offers over the last several months, including Penn State, Ole Miss, Cal and Oregon. Williams was once verbally committed to USC, but chose to re-open his recruitment on Oct. 18.

Here’s a look at Williams’ full recruiting profile.

Film

Dylan Williams Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

4

231

14

20

Rivals

4

76

4

9

ESPN

4

214

17

19

On3 Consensus

4

116

13

13

247Sports Composite

4

140

11

15

 

Vitals

Hometown

Long Beach, CA

Projected Position

LB

Height

6-2.5

Weight

200

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on Nov. 3, 2022

Primary offers

  • USC

  • Texas

  • Florida State

  • Miami

  • Michigan State

  • Cal

  • Ole Miss

  • Oregon

  • Penn State

  • TCU

  • UCLA

  • Washington

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

Recommended Stories