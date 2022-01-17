Texas extends an offer to 2024 four-star defensive back Tavoy Feagin

Texas is now targeting one of the top prospects in the state of Florida for the 2024 recruiting class.

Four-star defensive back Tavoy Feagin announced via Twitter on Monday that he has received an offer from the University of Texas. The Tampa, Florida native is projected to play safety at the collegiate level according to 247Sports, and is rated the No. 12 overall prospect in the state for the 2024 cycle.

He’s already picked up an impressive bunch of offers from Power Five programs including Alabama, Penn State, Auburn, Florida and Arkansas. Feagin’s recruitment will continue to pick up steam over the coming months.

Rating

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247

4

57

5

12

Rivals

4

On 3 Consensus

247 Composite

Vitals

Hometown

Tampa, FL

Projected Position

S

Height

6-0

Weight

165

Recruitment

  • Offered on Jan. 17, 2022

Primary Offers

  • Texas

  • Alabama

  • Auburn

  • Florida

  • Iowa

  • Miami

  • Penn State

  • Mississippi State

  • TCU

  • West Virginia

  • Arkansas

  • Pitt

  • South Carolina

  • Kentucky

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time.

