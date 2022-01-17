Texas extends an offer to 2024 four-star defensive back Tavoy Feagin

Texas is now targeting one of the top prospects in the state of Florida for the 2024 recruiting class.

Four-star defensive back Tavoy Feagin announced via Twitter on Monday that he has received an offer from the University of Texas. The Tampa, Florida native is projected to play safety at the collegiate level according to 247Sports, and is rated the No. 12 overall prospect in the state for the 2024 cycle.

He’s already picked up an impressive bunch of offers from Power Five programs including Alabama, Penn State, Auburn, Florida and Arkansas. Feagin’s recruitment will continue to pick up steam over the coming months.

Rating

Stars Overall Position State 247 4 57 5 12 Rivals 4 – – – On 3 Consensus – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Tampa, FL Projected Position S Height 6-0 Weight 165

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 17, 2022

Primary Offers

Texas

Alabama

Auburn

Florida

Iowa

Miami

Penn State

Mississippi State

TCU

West Virginia

Arkansas

Pitt

South Carolina

Kentucky

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time.

