Texas extends an offer to 2024 four-star defensive back Tavoy Feagin
Texas is now targeting one of the top prospects in the state of Florida for the 2024 recruiting class.
Four-star defensive back Tavoy Feagin announced via Twitter on Monday that he has received an offer from the University of Texas. The Tampa, Florida native is projected to play safety at the collegiate level according to 247Sports, and is rated the No. 12 overall prospect in the state for the 2024 cycle.
He’s already picked up an impressive bunch of offers from Power Five programs including Alabama, Penn State, Auburn, Florida and Arkansas. Feagin’s recruitment will continue to pick up steam over the coming months.
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247
4
57
5
12
Rivals
4
–
–
–
On 3 Consensus
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Tampa, FL
Projected Position
S
Height
6-0
Weight
165
Recruitment
Offered on Jan. 17, 2022
Primary Offers
Texas
Alabama
Auburn
Florida
Iowa
Miami
Penn State
Mississippi State
TCU
West Virginia
Arkansas
Pitt
South Carolina
Kentucky
Crystal Ball
No crystal ball predictions at this time.
Film
Blessed to receive and offer from the University of Texas #Hookem @CoachJeffBanks @coachchoice @MarshallMcDuf14 @RWrightRivals @Andrew_Ivins @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @MrAlready11 pic.twitter.com/KczGVGIfmu
— 4⭐️ ᴛᴀᴠᴏʏ “ꜱᴇᴀᴛʙᴇʟᴛ” ꜰᴇᴀɢɪɴ (@FeaginTavoy) January 17, 2022