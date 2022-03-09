Texas extends an offer to 2024 four-star DL Hevin Brown-Shuler
Texas is now in the running for one of the highest rated defensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class.
Four-star defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler announced via Twitter that he received an offer from the University of Texas on Tuesday. The Georgia native is rated the No. 3 defensive lineman for the 2024 cycle and the No. 20 overall prospect in the country, according to On3 consensus rankings.
In 2020, Brown-Shuler was a MaxPreps Freshman All-American and received an invite to the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl. He’s since compiled an impressive list of Power Five offers including Georgia, Florida State, Michigan and Penn State among others.
Take a look at his ratings and film below.
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247
4
27
4
7
Rivals
4
27
–
–
On3 Consensus
4
20
3
4
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Atlanta, GA
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-4
Weight
290
Recruitment
Offered on March 8, 2022
Primary Offers
Georgia
Michigan
Texas
Arkansas
Florida State
UNC
Ole Miss
Oklahoma
Penn State
Tennessee
Texas A&M
USC
South Carolina
Crystal Ball
No crystal ball predictions at this time.
Film
🙏🏽I am truly blessed to receive an offer from @TexasFootball💪🏽. Thank you @CoachSark @coachchoice !!
@Pace_FB @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @JeremyO_Johnson @FBUAllAmerican @247Sports @MaxPreps @On3Recruits pic.twitter.com/Sh0Z8qE0LN
— Hevin Brown-Shuler (Hevy Duty) 🙏🏽 (@HevyDutyBS) March 9, 2022