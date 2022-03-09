Texas extends an offer to 2024 four-star DL Hevin Brown-Shuler

Texas is now in the running for one of the highest rated defensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class.

Four-star defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler announced via Twitter that he received an offer from the University of Texas on Tuesday. The Georgia native is rated the No. 3 defensive lineman for the 2024 cycle and the No. 20 overall prospect in the country, according to On3 consensus rankings.

In 2020, Brown-Shuler was a MaxPreps Freshman All-American and received an invite to the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl. He’s since compiled an impressive list of Power Five offers including Georgia, Florida State, Michigan and Penn State among others.

Take a look at his ratings and film below.

Rating

Stars Overall Position State 247 4 27 4 7 Rivals 4 27 – – On3 Consensus 4 20 3 4 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Atlanta, GA Projected Position DL Height 6-4 Weight 290

Recruitment

Offered on March 8, 2022

Primary Offers

Georgia

Michigan

Texas

Arkansas

Florida State

UNC

Ole Miss

Oklahoma

Penn State

Tennessee

Texas A&M

USC

South Carolina

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time.

Film

Twitter