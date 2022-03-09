Texas extends an offer to 2024 four-star DL Hevin Brown-Shuler

Cami Griffin
Texas is now in the running for one of the highest rated defensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class.

Four-star defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler announced via Twitter that he received an offer from the University of Texas on Tuesday. The Georgia native is rated the No. 3 defensive lineman for the 2024 cycle and the No. 20 overall prospect in the country, according to On3 consensus rankings.

In 2020, Brown-Shuler was a MaxPreps Freshman All-American and received an invite to the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl. He’s since compiled an impressive list of Power Five offers including Georgia, Florida State, Michigan and Penn State among others.

Take a look at his ratings and film below.

Rating

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247

4

27

4

7

Rivals

4

27

On3 Consensus

4

20

3

4

247 Composite

Vitals

Hometown

Atlanta, GA

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-4

Weight

290

Recruitment

  • Offered on March 8, 2022

Primary Offers

  • Georgia

  • Michigan

  • Texas

  • Arkansas

  • Florida State

  • UNC

  • Ole Miss

  • Oklahoma

  • Penn State

  • Tennessee

  • Texas A&M

  • USC

  • South Carolina

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time.

Film

Twitter

