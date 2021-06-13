Texas extends an offer to 2023 four-star linebacker out of Hawaii

Kevin Borba
·1 min read

On Saturday, four-star linebacker Liona Lefau announced that he had received an offer from the Longhorns. He was one of the many recruits in Austin over the weekend for a visit and participated in the Texas camp.

Lefau is rated as the No. 2 overall prospect from the state of Hawaii in the 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports. The Kahuku product currently attends Sammamish High School in Washington, where he is a two-way player at wide receiver and middle linebacker.

His recruiting has started to pick up steam as he currently holds a dozen offers from programs such as Arizona State, Michigan, Nebraska, and Maryland.

Rating

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247

4

220

23

2

Rivals

ESPN

247 Composite

Vitals

Hometown

Kahuku, Hawaii

Projected Position

LB

Height

6-1

Weight

210

Recruitment

  • Offered on June 12, 2021

Primary Offers

  • Texas

  • Michigan

  • Nebraska

  • Arizona State

  • Oregon

  • BYU

  • Utah

  • Washington

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions

Film

Twitter

