Texas extends an offer to 2023 four-star linebacker out of Hawaii
On Saturday, four-star linebacker Liona Lefau announced that he had received an offer from the Longhorns. He was one of the many recruits in Austin over the weekend for a visit and participated in the Texas camp.
Lefau is rated as the No. 2 overall prospect from the state of Hawaii in the 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports. The Kahuku product currently attends Sammamish High School in Washington, where he is a two-way player at wide receiver and middle linebacker.
His recruiting has started to pick up steam as he currently holds a dozen offers from programs such as Arizona State, Michigan, Nebraska, and Maryland.
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247
4
220
23
2
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Kahuku, Hawaii
Projected Position
LB
Height
6-1
Weight
210
Recruitment
Offered on June 12, 2021
Primary Offers
Texas
Michigan
Nebraska
Arizona State
Oregon
BYU
Utah
Washington
Crystal Ball
No crystal ball predictions
Film
After a fun camp and great visit, I am very blessed and honored to receive an offer from @CoachSark and the University of Texas!!🟠⚪️🤘 @CoachChoateUT @CoachK_FBCoach @jakelangi @bangulo @Rivalsfbcamps #big12 #HookEm #laieboys pic.twitter.com/bDX0gHeYbo
— liona lefau 2023 (@LefauLiona) June 12, 2021