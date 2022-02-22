Texas extends an offer to 2023 four-star offensive lineman Knijeah Harris

Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood is hoping to keep the momentum rolling into the 2023 cycle after signing the top offensive line class in the country for 2022.

On Monday, the Longhorns extended an offer to four-star interior offensive lineman Knijeah Harris. The IMG Academy product is rated the No. 18 player at his position for the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 61 overall prospect in the country, according to 247Sports composite.

He’s recently picked up an impressive slew of Power Five offers including LSU, Notre Dame, USC and Ohio State. Up to this point, Harris has taken unofficial visits to Miami, Florida State, Penn State and Florida.

Take a look at his ratings and highlights below.

Rating

Stars Overall Position State 247 3 – 33 81 Rivals 3 – 19 76 On3 Consensus 3 368 26 70 247 Composite 4 309 18 61

Vitals

Hometown Port Saint Lucie, FL Projected Position IOL Height 6-3 Weight 335

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 21, 2022

Primary Offers

Texas

Miami

LSU

Notre Dame

Oklahoma

Alabama

Florida

Auburn

Florida State

Georgia

Michigan

Mississippi State

Ohio State

Ole Miss

Oregon

Texas A&M

Penn State

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter