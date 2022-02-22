Texas extends an offer to 2023 four-star offensive lineman Knijeah Harris
Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood is hoping to keep the momentum rolling into the 2023 cycle after signing the top offensive line class in the country for 2022.
On Monday, the Longhorns extended an offer to four-star interior offensive lineman Knijeah Harris. The IMG Academy product is rated the No. 18 player at his position for the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 61 overall prospect in the country, according to 247Sports composite.
He’s recently picked up an impressive slew of Power Five offers including LSU, Notre Dame, USC and Ohio State. Up to this point, Harris has taken unofficial visits to Miami, Florida State, Penn State and Florida.
Take a look at his ratings and highlights below.
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247
3
–
33
81
Rivals
3
–
19
76
On3 Consensus
3
368
26
70
247 Composite
4
309
18
61
Vitals
Hometown
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Projected Position
IOL
Height
6-3
Weight
335
Recruitment
Offered on Feb. 21, 2022
Primary Offers
Texas
Miami
LSU
Notre Dame
Oklahoma
Alabama
Florida
Auburn
Florida State
Georgia
Michigan
Mississippi State
Ohio State
Ole Miss
Oregon
Texas A&M
Penn State
Crystal Ball
Film
Wow!!! Blessed to receive an Offer from The University of Texas #HookEm 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/OzsxEVJXL1
— Knijeah Harris⁷⁷ (@knijeah) February 22, 2022