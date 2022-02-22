Texas extends an offer to 2023 four-star offensive lineman Knijeah Harris

Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood is hoping to keep the momentum rolling into the 2023 cycle after signing the top offensive line class in the country for 2022.

On Monday, the Longhorns extended an offer to four-star interior offensive lineman Knijeah Harris. The IMG Academy product is rated the No. 18 player at his position for the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 61 overall prospect in the country, according to 247Sports composite.

He’s recently picked up an impressive slew of Power Five offers including LSU, Notre Dame, USC and Ohio State. Up to this point, Harris has taken unofficial visits to Miami, Florida State, Penn State and Florida.

Take a look at his ratings and highlights below.

Rating

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247

3

33

81

Rivals

3

19

76

On3 Consensus

3

368

26

70

247 Composite

4

309

18

61

Vitals

Hometown

Port Saint Lucie, FL

Projected Position

IOL

Height

6-3

Weight

335

Recruitment

  • Offered on Feb. 21, 2022

Primary Offers

  • Texas

  • Miami

  • LSU

  • Notre Dame

  • Oklahoma

  • Alabama

  • Florida

  • Auburn

  • Florida State

  • Georgia

  • Michigan

  • Mississippi State

  • Ohio State

  • Ole Miss

  • Oregon

  • Texas A&M

  • Penn State

