Texas extends an offer to 2022 three-star WR Caleb Douglas

Three-star wide receiver Caleb Douglas has had an up and down recruitment.

In June, Douglas verbally committed to Baylor. Two months later, he announced his decommitment from the Bears and decided to commit to USC shortly after.

His commitment to the Trojans only lasted a few months. Two days after the hiring of head coach Lincoln Riley, Douglas chose to decommit from USC and re-open his recruitment.

Texas, Cincinnati and Florida among other schools have since extended an offer to the 6-foot-3 wide receiver. In 2020, Douglas was a 10-5A-I first-team all-district selection as a junior after making the move from quarterback.

As a senior wide receiver for Hightower High School, Douglas recorded 51 receptions for 984 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247 3 – 159 150 Rivals 3 – 79 70 ESPN 4 – 56 58 247 Composite 3 749 112 106

Vitals

Hometown Missouri City, TX Projected Position WR Height 6-3 Weight 185

Recruitment

Offered on Dec. 10, 2021

Primary Offers

Florida

Texas

Baylor

USC

Cincinnati

Kansas State

Maryland

SMU

Texas Tech

Virginia Tech

Houston

Kansas

Louisiana

