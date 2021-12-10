Texas extends an offer to 2022 three-star WR Caleb Douglas
Three-star wide receiver Caleb Douglas has had an up and down recruitment.
In June, Douglas verbally committed to Baylor. Two months later, he announced his decommitment from the Bears and decided to commit to USC shortly after.
His commitment to the Trojans only lasted a few months. Two days after the hiring of head coach Lincoln Riley, Douglas chose to decommit from USC and re-open his recruitment.
Texas, Cincinnati and Florida among other schools have since extended an offer to the 6-foot-3 wide receiver. In 2020, Douglas was a 10-5A-I first-team all-district selection as a junior after making the move from quarterback.
As a senior wide receiver for Hightower High School, Douglas recorded 51 receptions for 984 yards and eight touchdowns.
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247
3
–
159
150
Rivals
3
–
79
70
ESPN
4
–
56
58
247 Composite
3
749
112
106
Vitals
Hometown
Missouri City, TX
Projected Position
WR
Height
6-3
Weight
185
Recruitment
Offered on Dec. 10, 2021
Primary Offers
Florida
Texas
Baylor
USC
Cincinnati
Kansas State
Maryland
SMU
Texas Tech
Virginia Tech
Houston
Kansas
Louisiana
Crystal Ball
Film
Hudl
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Texas at Austin✅ @coachcarter1911 @CoachScottTX @HightowerFB @CoachSark @CoachZohn @coachanthony46 @WRAB50 #YACBOYS pic.twitter.com/nLosZLKHaY
— Caleb “PayDay” Douglas 💂🏾♀️ (@Caedeezy) December 10, 2021