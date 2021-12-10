Texas extends an offer to 2022 three-star WR Caleb Douglas

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

Three-star wide receiver Caleb Douglas has had an up and down recruitment.

In June, Douglas verbally committed to Baylor. Two months later, he announced his decommitment from the Bears and decided to commit to USC shortly after.

His commitment to the Trojans only lasted a few months. Two days after the hiring of head coach Lincoln Riley, Douglas chose to decommit from USC and re-open his recruitment.

Texas, Cincinnati and Florida among other schools have since extended an offer to the 6-foot-3 wide receiver. In 2020, Douglas was a 10-5A-I first-team all-district selection as a junior after making the move from quarterback.

As a senior wide receiver for Hightower High School, Douglas recorded 51 receptions for 984 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247

3

159

150

Rivals

3

79

70

ESPN

4

56

58

247 Composite

3

749

112

106

Vitals

Hometown

Missouri City, TX

Projected Position

WR

Height

6-3

Weight

185

Recruitment

  • Offered on Dec. 10, 2021

Primary Offers

  • Florida

  • Texas

  • Baylor

  • USC

  • Cincinnati

  • Kansas State

  • Maryland

  • SMU

  • Texas Tech

  • Virginia Tech

  • Houston

  • Kansas

  • Louisiana

Crystal Ball

Film

Hudl

Twitter

