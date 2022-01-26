Texas extends four offers to prospects from Grayson High School in Georgia

The Texas coaching staff is hitting the state of Georgia hard on the recruiting trail right now.

On Monday, four-star athlete KingJoseph Edwards received an offer from the University of Texas. The 6-foot-4, 233-pound playmaker is rated the No. 15 prospect in the state of Georgia for the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports.

Just one day later, the Longhorns extended offers to four different prospects from Georgia powerhouse Grayson High School. A linebacker, cornerback, and two versatile athletes from the Loganville school heard from Texas this week.

Only one of the four Grayson playmakers has received a ranking according to 247Sports at this time, but that will likely change for a few of the 2024 prospects in the future.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff are hoping to cast a wider net and continue their momentum on the recruiting trail after landing a top five class for the 2022 cycle.

Here’s a look at four of Texas’ newest offers:

Joseph Stone, ATH (2024)

Extremely Blessed and Honored to receive an Offer from the University Of Texas #HookEm 🤘🏾🧡 @Coach_FredM @coachchoice pic.twitter.com/N7L8Tt3wYc — Joseph Stone Jr🤴🏾. (@josephstonejr9) January 25, 2022

5-foot-11, 180-pound four-star athlete

Rated the No. 13 overall prospect in the state of Georgia for the 2024 cycle.

Primary offers include Florida, Georgia, Penn State, Texas, Michigan, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Jalen Smith, LB (2023)

6-foot-0, 190-pound linebacker

Also runs track (ran a 12.17 100-meter as a sophomore)

Primary offers include LSU, Tennessee, Texas, UCF, West Virginia, Maryland and Pitt.

Zion Ferguson, CB (2024)

6-foot-0, 160-pound cornerback

Primary offers include Arkansas, Texas, Florida State, Georgia, UNC, Mississippi State, Pitt and Ole Miss.

Kylan Fox, ATH (2024)

6-foot-5, 215-pound athlete/tight end

Primary offers include LSU, Texas, Ole Miss, Tennessee, UCF and Boston College.

