Texas extended five new offers to 2025, 2026 and 2027 recruits over the weekend

Texas held their annual Elite Camp over the weekend.

Dozens of prospects were invited to take part in the camp in front of Texas’ coaching staff. According to Hudson Standish of Horns247, the Longhorns extended five new offers to members that participated in the camp.

The offers included the 2025, 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes. The most well-known name of the group is four-star defensive lineman Ethan Utley. The Nashville native is rated the No. 3 overall prospect in Tennessee according to 247Sports.

Here’s a look at the five prospects Texas extended an offer to following the Elite Camp.

Zane Row - ATH - 2027 class

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Guyer High School (Denton, TX)

Received recent offers from Ole Miss, Texas, Georgia, TCU, Texas A&M, Nebraska and Arkansas.

Bear McWhorter - OT - 2026 class

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Cass High School (Cartersville, GA)

Received recent offers from Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Florida State, Penn State, Tennessee, South Carolina and others.

Tyler Thomas - OT - 2025 class

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Dickinson High School (Dickinson, TX)

Received recent offers from Penn State, Ole Miss, Texas, Texas Tech and others.

Demetrius Brisbon - ATH - 2025 class

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Chapel Hill High School (Tyler, TX)

Received recent offers from Arkansas, Texas, Kansas State, Baylor, Michigan, Oregon, Texas Tech and others.

Ethan Utley - DL - 2025 class

Ensworth High School (Nashville, TN)

Four-star prospect according to 247Sports

No. 3 overall recruit in Tennessee

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire