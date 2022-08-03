Texas expected to rise in 2023 recruiting class rankings over the next week

Texas should have some good news coming their way soon on the recruiting trail.

Two primary targets of Steve Sarkisian’s staff for the 2023 recruiting class have scheduled commitment dates over the next seven days.

The first is four-star edge Derion Gullette who will be announcing on August 5. The Marlin product is rated the No. 18 edge in the country for the 2023 cycle and the No. 27 overall prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports composite.

If Gullette does indeed choose the Longhorns, Texas’ 2023 class grade would rise from 273.57 to 278.30. That would have Texas nearly tied with Ohio State with the No. 4 class in the country. But wait, there’s more.

Four-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. is set to announce his commitment on August 10. The Florida native is rated the No. 2 running back in the country for the 2023 class, according to 247Sports. Many believe he may take the top spot after a solid senior season.

If Texas were to miss on Gullette and add Baxter, Texas’ class grade would rise to 281.89. That would be enough to jump Ohio State and Georgia in the class rankings.

In the best case scenario, if the Longhorns land both Gullette and Baxter, their class grade would rise to 285.93, good enough for the No. 2 class in the country.

Of course these numbers are assuming other classes won’t land commitments of their own, which is very unlikely. Regardless, these are two crucial prospects to watch over the next seven days and would have a significant impact on Texas’ 2023 class.

Here’s a look at the current top 10 recruiting classes in the country, according to 247Sports.

h

h

LSU (254.78)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

17 total commits

Miami (260.29)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

16 total commits

Penn State (260.68)

Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

18 total commits

Clemson (263.63)

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

18 total commits

Oklahoma (267.31)

Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman

19 total commits

Texas (273.57)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

20 total commits

Ohio State (278.43)

Story continues

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

18 total commits

Georgia (279.07)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

18 total commits

Notre Dame (285.56)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

20 total commits

Alabama (289.32)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

18 total commits

1

1

1

1

1

1

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire