Texas expected to play both Oklahoma and Texas A&M every season in the SEC

If you’ve been taking a 10-year nap, congrats, nothing has changed. To the rest of us, welcome back to the way things are meant to be.

When Texas A&M left for the SEC in 2012, a major void was left on the back end of Texas’ schedule. There was no Thanksgiving Day game, rivalry, or excitement. College football in the state felt different.

With the news of the Longhorns heading to the SEC, it seems as if the annual Lone Star Showdown is going to be back on.

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, Texas will play both Oklahoma and Texas A&M every year. The Sooners and Aggies should go back to facing off annually as well.

For Texas-Oklahoma, nothing is going to change. The smell of fried food at The State Fair of Texas will surround a Cotton Bowl split 50/50 of burnt orange and crimson. Nothing like it in college football.

As with everything surrounding the in-state rivalry, there should be some argument as to which school gets to host the rebirth. Texas A&M famously hosted the 2011 matchup, sending it into the sunset. Or so we thought.

No matter your opinion of the move to the SEC, Texas and Texas A&M are meant to play each other. Getting them and Oklahoma on the calendar every year is a major scheduling boost for Chris Del Conte.