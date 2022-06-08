Texas ex Joseph Ossai tabbed a breakout player for Cincinnati Bengals in 2022

Cincinnati Bengal pass rusher Joseph Ossai has yet to make his NFL debut after suffering a season-ending knee injury as a rookie.

Ossai was selected by the Bengals in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. Prior to the injury, the former Longhorn caught the attention of the Cincinnati coaching staff throughout the preseason and was expected to compete for a starting role.

Flash forward to the 2022 season, and the Ossai hype train is once again gaining steam. Touchdown Wire recently chose a breakout player for each NFL team in 2022, and Ossai earned those honors for Cincinnati.

Ossai, a third-round pick in 2021, looked like a breakout star during his rookie preseason before suffering a season-ending injury and that hype is starting to pick back up again. He was running with the first team and getting the best of names like Tristan Wirfs, so it’s justified. He’ll also be joining a line that features Trey Hendrickson on the opposite edge and Sam Hubbard rushing on the interior next to D.J. Reader, so it’s easy to see him having a monster season if he can stay on the field. – Chris Roling, Bengals Wire

Ossai earned consensus All-America honors as a junior for Texas in 2020. He started nine games and recorded 55 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles, two quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.

