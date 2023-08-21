Texas ex DeMarvion Overshown in “good spirits” after ACL injury

Former Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown saw his rookie season get cut short before it could even get started.

The third-round pick suffered a torn ACL in the first quarter of Dallas’ Saturday night preseason game at Seattle on what appeared to be fluke result on a routine play. The news is very unfortunate for Overshown who Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy declared on Monday was the “star of the rookie class.”

While this is a setback for his young career, according to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian who spoke to the media on Monday about a conversation he had with Overshown, the former Longhorn is doing well.

“I reached out to him yesterday, and he responded right back,” Sarkisian said about Overshown. “It’s a real bummer. I hate it for him; it was odd. I actually talked to Dan Quinn earlier in the week, and he was raving about him, of how well he was doing, and he was, we all were seeing it.”

He continued saying:

(Overshown) is actually in really good spirits. I talked to him yesterday before his MRI, and he reached back out afterward, so he’s in good spirits; he’s in good hands.”

Overshown will have to wait a while to make his debut and pick up where he left off.

