Texas erupts for 2 touchdowns early in Big 12 Championship Game

Texas needs to make a statement in the Big 12 Championship Game to have any hope of earning a CFP Spot.

The Longhorns were off and running against Oklahoma State at AT&T Stadium, scoring two touchdowns in less than five minutes.

The first score came on a 10-yard pass from Quinn Ewers to Adonai Mitchell.

The Longhorns are on the board first with this touchdown pass by Quinn Ewers 🎯 pic.twitter.com/vzsBdfHXNj — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 2, 2023

The second happened with trickeration as Texas pulled off a flea-flicker.

The pass was 24 yards from Ewers to Ja’Tavion Sanders.

In two drives and eight plays, Texas had 123 yards of offense and a 14-0 lead.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire