Texas erupts for 2 touchdowns early in Big 12 Championship Game
Texas needs to make a statement in the Big 12 Championship Game to have any hope of earning a CFP Spot.
The Longhorns were off and running against Oklahoma State at AT&T Stadium, scoring two touchdowns in less than five minutes.
The first score came on a 10-yard pass from Quinn Ewers to Adonai Mitchell.
The Longhorns are on the board first with this touchdown pass by Quinn Ewers 🎯 pic.twitter.com/vzsBdfHXNj
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 2, 2023
The second happened with trickeration as Texas pulled off a flea-flicker.
The pass was 24 yards from Ewers to Ja’Tavion Sanders.
TRICKERY FROM TEXAS 😱 pic.twitter.com/fKK9hFFxe8
— ESPN (@espn) December 2, 2023
In two drives and eight plays, Texas had 123 yards of offense and a 14-0 lead.