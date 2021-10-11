Texas entry lists – Cup and Xfinity

Entry lists have been released for this weekend’s Round of 8 playoff races at Texas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series.

This past June, NASCAR spent All-Star weekend at the 1.5-mile oval outside Fort Worth. Kyle Larson earned a $1 million prize by winning the exhibition All-Star Race. The previous day, fellow Cup regular Kyle Busch won the Xfinity Series race over Justin Allgaier.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs resume Oct. 30 at Martinsville Speedway. That race will determine the Championship 4 for the Trucks’ title decider on Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway.

Cup: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 (2 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Thirty-nine cars are entered for Sunday’s race.

If any of the eight remaining playoff drivers win, they will advance to the Nov. 7 Cup championship race at Phoenix.

Cup Texas entry list

Xfinity: Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 (3 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC)

Forty-one cars are entered for Saturday’s race.

If any of the eight remaining playoff drivers win, they will advance to the Nov. 6 Xfinity championship race at Phoenix.

Among the notables:

Dylan Lupton is listed to drive the No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

Jordan Anderson is listed to drive the No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

Truck Series regular John Hunter Nemechek is listed to drive the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Truck Series regular Austin Hill is listed to drive the No. 61 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota

Xfinity Texas entry list

